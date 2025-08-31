Israeli airstrike eliminates top Houthi leader in Yemen

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 31, 2025

The self-proclaimed prime minister of the Iran-backed Houthi terror organization in Yemen was killed in on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike.

The Houthis confirmed in a statement on Saturday that Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in a strike on the Yemeni capital Sanaa along with “several” other senior ministers.

The Israeli military said the strike was aimed at those allegedly involved in “terror actions” against Israel.

Earlier, in March, the Trump Administration launched strikes against the Houthis in March after warning the organizations to stop attacks on Western shipping.

Al-Rahawi was targeted along with other members of the Houthi-led government during a workshop, the Houthi statement said.

“We shall take vengeance, and we shall forge from the depths of wounds a victory,” Mahdi al-Mashat, a Yemeni politician and military officer who serves as the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthis, said in a video message.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ahmed Miftah reportedly has been appointed to replace Al-Rahawi.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on southern Israel, which Israel said was intercepted.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the Yemeni terror group has launched attacks on Israel and on Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in what it says is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

