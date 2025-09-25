James Comey indicted by grand jury on multiple felonies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2025

A grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday indicted disgraced former FBI Director James Comey on false statement and obstruction of justice charges.

“Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two of three counts sought by prosecutors — one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice — just days after President Donald Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act ‘now’ to bring prosecutions against Comey and other political foes, according to sources,” ABC News reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said no one is above the law.

No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 25, 2025

Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025

