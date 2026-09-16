James Talarico gives a straight answer when asked to name favorite drag queen

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The same media which delved into the subject of Joe Biden’s favorite flavor of ice cream is now asking another Democrat for his favorite flavor … of drag queen.

“James ‘God is Nonbinary’ Talarico finally delivered a straight answer to a question when he was asked to name his favorite drag queen,” Breitbart’s John Nolte reported on Wednesday. “Without pausing, the stridently heterosexual Democrat nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas answered, ‘Alyssa Edwards.’ ”

Who is Alyssa Edwards?

He is is a man “who loves to dress up as a hyper-sexualized woman,” Nolte noted. “But something Alyssa Edwards loves even more is grooming little kids.”

Alyssa Edwards is the stage name of Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, 46, a fan-favorite contestant on season 5 of RuPauls’ Drag Race, won Miss Gay America 2010 (later stripped) and Miss Gay USofA 2006, and starred in his own 2018 Netflix docuseries following his life and work as a dance teacher.

Edwards owns and operates a competitive dance studio based in Mesquite, Texas.

“Mr. Drag Queen called a student of his, a ten-year-old boy named J.J. Garza (ten!), his ‘mini-me.’ You can see how this kid has been sexualized by scrolling through this for a bit,” Nolte wrot

Edwards described working with children:

“I remember being at World Pride in New York a few years back and sharing the stage with my dance students, one of the most powerful moments of my life… I pride myself in being a positive role model in and out of drag and the best mentor that I can be for these young artists.”

“It was so powerful to share that stage with my kids… I mean, talk about fulfilling a moment that was needed. That was so special.”

“There was a moment when I was so frustrated and angry, because here I am: a drag performer that works with children. I’ve incorporated my students in a lot of my work, and I’m very proud of that.“

Nolte noted of Talarico: “It’s bad enough that a grown man and U.S. Senate candidate is so obsessed with drag queens that he can name his favorite off the top of his head, but why choose a drag queen obsessed with sexualizing little kids?

“Well, Talarico is also obsessed with sexualizing little kids. Here’s one example:”

James Talarico knows a thing or two about drag queens. pic.twitter.com/AWwPdO58J9 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 15, 2026

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