by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 23, 2026

The leader of the Free World intervened in a high tech drama that began days before and ended days after a superpower summit in Shenzen, China hosted by Xi Jinping of the Chinese Communist Party:

I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after he resigned after admitting affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees.

The company’s board of directors said it unanimously voted to reinstate Huang following “a series of discussions and meetings” with him and after receiving “input from senior levels of the United States government.”

President Donald Trump told CNBC on Monday morning that he spoke directly to Nvidia’s board and urged them to reinstate Huang.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview shortly after Nvidia’s announcement that Huang was returning to lead the tech giant.

“And I convinced them,” the president said. “I made the deal.”

Nvidia’s board said it is confident Huang’s reinstatement “poses no national security risk.”

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.”

Following Huang’s reinstatement, shares of Nvidia surged by more than 30%. The stock had shed nearly 33% from the time Huang admitted to an extramarital affair on Nov. 8. The stock closed at $186.64 on Nov.6.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social that Nvidia’s board made “the correct and proper decision” to reinstate Huang. Trump said the U.S. needs Huang’s leadership to “ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

The president reiterated that the U.S. government has “no reason to believe” Huang’s return poses a risk to national security, and that it “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump wrote.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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