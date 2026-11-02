Joe Rogan on the problem with polls: ‘People with a life don’t respond’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2026 — Real World News



Most polling shows a blue wave rolling through Tuesday’s elections and carrying Democrats to majorities in the House and Senate.

But Podcaster Joe Rogan says there’s a very basic problem with these findings.

The polling can’t possibly gauge the true heartbeat of the American electorate because a large number of Americans are too busy with their lives to respond to pollsters, Rogan said during Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“Here’s the problem with polls: Most people don’t answer polls,” Rogan said during a conversation with podcasters Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, hosts of “TRIGGERnometry.”

“Anybody with a life, anybody that has like a family and stuff to do and hobbies they enjoy and friends they want to hang out with, they don’t sit around answering some f***ing poll,” Rogan said.

“People with a life don’t respond.”

“So you’re literally getting the opinion of people so f***ing stupid they answer polls.”

Trump also attacked the polling industry during a Thursday campaign rally, calling many surveys “fake” and highlighting the controversy surrounding Wedgewood, a purported polling operation accused of fabricating results.

“They didn’t do polling. They just made up numbers,” Trump said.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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