Judge Boasberg frees woman ‘with a mental illness’ who threatened to kill Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 4, 2025

A New York woman who in a Facebook post threatened to kill President Donald Trump and then traveled to Washington, D.C. with the intent to “eliminate” the president was arrested only to be granted release by anti-Trump Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, was arrested after threatening to “sacrificially kill” Trump, bragging that she would disembowel him with a blade.

She posted her threats on Facebook and Instagram.

Secret Service interviewed Jones on Aug. 15 and she admitted that she was in D.C. to “carry out the mission of killing” Trump with a “bladed object.”

The next day, she showed up at a protest near the White House and was detained.

D.C. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied Jones’s release and ordered a competency evaluation.

But then Jeb Boasberg got involved.

Friends of Jones told Boasberg, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011, that she has a history of “schizophrenia” and mental illness but has never become violent, Law and Crime reported, citing court documents.

Boasberg reversed Upadhyaya’s detention order and scheduled a hearing for Aug. 25. While acknowledging the “oddly specific” nature of Jones’ social media posts, Boasberg nonetheless downplayed her intentions. “[Why] shouldn’t we consider this the rantings of someone with a mental illness with no ability to carry this out?”

Boasberg asked prosecutors. “If she had a gun with her, this case is easy.”

Boasberg then allowed Jones to collect her items from police, drive back to New York wearing a GPS device, and meet with her psychiatrist.

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly noted that Jones “may soon be free of her ankle monitor. After a D.C. grand jury just refused to indict Jones — a rarity becoming commonplace in the D.C. courthouse — her public defender is asking Boasberg to drop all conditions of release.”

Kelly noted that a D.C. grand jury had previously refused to hand down an indictment in a case brought by the Trump DOJ. This time, D.C. residents refused to indict Edward Dana, a lunatic with a long history of violent incidents, for threatening Trump last month.

Judge Boasberg refused to hold Dana, who was on probation at the time, under pretrial detention.

Revolver News noted: ”Meanwhile, keep in mind that Trump supporters rotted in solitary for eons. But not one but two self-appointed ‘Trump killers’ are free to go. That’s the twisted two-tier ‘justice’ system that’s still going on in Trump’s America, and it needs to stop.”

🚨 A deranged woman threatened on Facebook to kill the President of the United States. Making it worse, she reaffirmed her intent to kill the President when questioned by Secret Service agents. A DC federal magistrate judge correctly detained her in jail. Unbelievably, DC… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 2, 2025

