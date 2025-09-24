Karoline Leavitt slams Biden FBI’s attempted entrapment of Tom Homan

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2025 Real World News



Leftist’s media’s reporting that Trump border czar Tom Homan took a bag of cash from the Biden FBI is absurd, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

MSNBC first reported on Saturday that Homan had accepted $50,000 during a 2024 encounter with undercover agents who were posing as businesspeople seeking government contracts that Homan suggested he could help them get in a second Trump term.

“Even Kash Patel’s FBI looked into this just to make sure…they found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing. The White House and President stand by Tom Homan 100 PERCENT,” Leavitt said. “Mr. Homan did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING wrong.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Homan said: “I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal.”

“You’re talking about a guy who spent 34 years enforcing the law. I mean, I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for government again,” Homan said, adding: “My family sacrifices. I make sacrifices every day. I got more death threats than anybody.”

Homan added: “I haven’t lived with my wife in months because I don’t want her to be here right now with all the threats.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have bought the leftist media’s reporting hook, line and sinker.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a statement saying: “Confirmed by six sources and reportedly captured on recordings now in DOJ and FBI’s possession, this startling episode is powerful evidence that Mr. Homan may have committed multiple federal felonies, including conspiracy to commit bribery. Your reported effort to shut down this investigation appears to be a brazen cover-up to protect Donald Trump’s allies, at a time when the DOJ and FBI are also being ordered to aggressively pursue prosecution of Donald Trump’s political enemies. We demand that both of you immediately turn over all recordings from Mr. Homan’s meeting, as well as all files from this investigation of purported bribery involving Mr. Homan. This is an untenable situation.”

