Kash Patel now has it in writing: Nancy Pelosi, DC mayor rejected National Guard presence on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 6, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, through her oversight of Capitol security, rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to send in National Guard troops on Jan. 6, 2021.

Patel had said in congressional testimony that the Trump Administration had authorized National Guard deployment days in advance, but Pelosi’s office — via the House Sergeant at Arms, who reported directly to her — shut down offers for additional support multiple times.

Now the FBI Director, Patel pointed to public letters from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (a Democrat) which document that the mayor declined the Guard deployment in coordination with Pelosi’s security.

Patel said that the law requires a formal request for deployment, which Pelosi’s Sergeant at Arms withheld until after protesters entered the Capitol.

Patel called into question Pelosi filming a “movie” on J6, which was later sold to HBO.

The FBI director also pointed to the suspicious timing of Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, capturing footage for the 2022 HBO documentary — “Pelosi in the House”. Many see this as evidence of premeditated documentation to frame the events as an “insurrection” for political gain.

Support Free Press Foundation