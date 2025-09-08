Kennedy fired CDC vaccines chief for ‘malpractice’; FDA to release data on vax deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2025 Real World News



Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he fired Demetre Daskalakis, the CDC’s vaccine chief, because he blocked Kennedy from getting vaccine safety data for seven months and also blocked money from going to Texas to fight a measles outbreak.

Kennedy told Fox News: “I gave the order, I’m running this agency, how come nothing’s happening?”

“And then we tried to get the vaccine safety data language – the data that supposedly the CDC tries to use to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people and whether there are side effects. For 7 months, he stonewalled us so that we could not get that data!”

Kennedy added: “He’s also the individual that runs the VAERS system, which is the surveillance system for injuries that captures, according to CDC’s own study, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. This is malpractice.”

“These people are the people who ordered our children to walk around in masks. They’re the people who closed our schools. They’re the people who imposed social distancing with no science, shut down our businesses, and they need to go,” Kennedy said.

“We need new blood, and we need new people who are committed to public health and integrity and gold standard science.”

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating reports of child deaths after Covid injection, agency Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said.

“We do know at the FDA, because we’ve been looking into the [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] database self-reports, that there had been children who have died from the Covid vaccine,” Makary said Thursday, MedPage Today reported.

Related: Biden official known for posting Satanist imagery, hits the exits over CDC reforms, September 1, 2025

Makary said the FDA would release a report in the coming weeks on how many deaths were caused by the Covid shots. He also said the FDA is talking with family members of the deceased children, reviewing autopsy reports and having physicians do the review.

“We think the public deserves to have that information,” Makary said.

He also said children, particularly boys, are at increased risk of myocarditis after receiving the Coivd jab. For males between the ages of 17 and 24 years, the incidence rate could be one in 2,600, Makary said.

The FDA commissioner also noted that when asked for data about the potential link to myocarditis, a swelling of heart tissue related to the vaccination, the CDC blocked such requests and made excuses.

“It was those individuals who resigned from the CDC, that were in leadership, that gave us the hard time about getting the data,” he said. “We want to get good data so people can make … a risk-benefit analysis for their age group. We shouldn’t be using dogma to say everybody should get [a Covid shot], regardless of your circumstance.”

Support Free Press Foundation