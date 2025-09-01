Biden official known for posting Satanist imagery, hits the exits over CDC reforms

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2025 Real World News



Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, a Biden holdover who was in charge of overseeing the nation’s vaccine policy resigned from his post Wednesday, shortly after CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired.

In his resignation letter, Daskalakis cited his philosophical differences with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that “challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people,” adding, “Enough is enough.”

Jim O’Neill, who currently serves as the deputy to Kennedy, will replace Monarez after she headed up the CDC for just a month.

Who exactly is Demetre Daskalakis?

“You may recall that Biden appointed him as advisor for the monkeypox epidemic that was spreading among gay men (and their dogs),” Not the Bee noted.

He is well known for posting Satanist imagery online. The Biden White House did not respond to a Newsweek report citing conservative critics calling him a Satanist.

Not cherry picking here. The Pentagram is proudly displayed in his *promotional* photos for a CDC appointment. It’s ubiquitous on his social media. Demetre has Pentagram tattoos. So it’s a fair question: Did Joe Biden appoint a Satanist? pic.twitter.com/471Fp3uKss — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022

The National Pulse noted: “Daskalakis’s body is decorated with Satanic pentagram tattoos, and he has posted Satanic images on social media, including one showing a Christian crucifix inside a Pentagram, surrounded by candles, in an occult or mock occult ritual. A ‘goth’ gym he opened with his ‘husband,’ Michael MacNeal, also leans heavily into Satanic imagery on social media, posting messages such as ‘We’ll Steal Your Soul.’ ”

“The good doctor has many loves, including leather pentagrams, hats with pentagrams, and room-sized pentagrams,” Not the Bee added.

Daskalakis wrote in his letter of resignation:

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health. The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.”

Yes, “pregnant people.”

Many online observers wondered how “Gay Satan” with he/his/him pronouns was in a senior CDC position for 8 months of the Trump Administration.

Yeah I think this was long overdue pic.twitter.com/6UgZQDbdvC — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 28, 2025

