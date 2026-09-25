Killing Xi with kindness; Trump gifts bald eagle sculpture; Big Tech stars (not CNN) at state dinner

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



21 If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat;if he is thirsty, give him water to drink. 22 In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head, and the Lord will reward you. — Proverbs 25:21-22

If Donald J. Trump had an enemies’ list, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping would be on top.

Trump publicly credited “China, China” for the Covid pandemic in early 2020 that undercut and threatened to destroy the economic boom he had engineered and which moreover led to the mail-in ballot bonanza that helped oust him from the White House. And in an epic primetime speech this July he credited interference by China for those election results.

Add to that the widely documented strategic support China has been providing Iran throughout its six-month war with the United States.

The president was advised to cancel the just-completed summit to signal outrage at this and China’s all-out espionage rampage and technology theft in the United States, its aggressive military buildup targeting the United States and it bullying behavior in the South China Sea and against its neighbors and American allies in the region.

Instead, Trump downplayed the threats, promoted the summit, personally met Xi’s flight and treated him like a king.

Was their method to this madness?

During the toast at Thursday’s state dinner, the president presented Xi with a roughly three-foot-tall bronze sculpture of a bald eagle.

Cognitive war?

Was the president signaling the people of China that the time has come to spread their wings and fly, free of the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party, headed by Xi Jinping?

Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump personally collaborated with an American artist to design the piece.

“The bald eagle is the national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America,” Trump said. “And we hope it will find a nice place, a wonderful place, in Beijing.”

Trump said the gift was made “by an extraordinary American artist” and “designed in personal collaboration with Melania and myself.”

Related: As Washington visit looms, Xi Jinping is at war with America on two fronts, September 21, 2026

Trump kicked off the days-long visit by greeting Xi at the bottom of his plane after he arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, a rare, historic move and the first time a U.S. President has done so since John F. Kennedy welcomed British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1962.

It is the second time the two leaders have met this year after Trump traveled to Beijing in May.

Thursday’s state dinner was seen as the “hottest ticket in town” and guests included a slew of Big Tech titans including Elon Musk (Tesla/SpaceX), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet/Google), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon).

Media personalities on hand included Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Bret Baier (notably, representatives from CNN were absent from the prime media invites).

Wall Street and business was represented by Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Jane Fraser (Citigroup), and Bernard Arnault (LVMH).

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh were also in attendance.

Bloomberg News’s D.C./White House correspondent Josh Wingrove posted the entire guest list to X:

The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House: President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

President Xi Jinping

Madame Peng Liyuan

Vice President JD Vance

Second Lady Usha Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State… — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 24, 2026

“Seems the only ones left off the list were CNN and MS NOW,” RedState’s Becca Lower noted.

What the Fake News still doesn’t get is that nobody trusts them because they lie — all the time. Many of them made their careers by “resisting Trump.” Dishonest, self-important, sick people! https://t.co/tcURxETtck — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...