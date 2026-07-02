Kim Jong-Un’s not-so-royal bloodline could have the ‘impact of a nuclear bomb’

Special to WorldTribune, July 2, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, June 30, 2026

In North Korea, the ideological purity of the Kim Il-Sung communist dynasty is a given, and details about the birth of current ruler and Kim’s grandson is a state secret.

The regime strictly censors this information, as Kim Jong-Un’s legitimacy relies on the “Mount Paektu bloodline” — a myth that portrays the family as possessing divinely sanctioned revolutionary purity.

The hereditary dynastic dictatorship intentionally hides the following facts from the public:

The Mother’s Background: Kim Jong-Un’s mother, Ko Yong-Hui, was born in Osaka, Japan. Her family were ethnic Koreans who later emigrated from Japan to North Korea in the 1960s.

The “Tainted” Class: Under North Korea’s songbun (caste) system, Koreans who migrated from Japan (known as jjaepo) occupy a “wavering class” and are historically suspected of harboring foreign ideologies. Having a mother with this background would severely undermine the ruling dynasty’s legitimacy, so the regime goes to extreme lengths to conceal it.

The Mother’s Name: During his 15 years of rule, Kim Jong-Un has never once publicly mentioned his mother by name. When her existence is acknowledged by the state, she is only referred to by glorified titles like “The Respected Mother” or “Mother of the Nation,” heavily sanitizing her history.

So, what would happen if the origins of Kim’s mother ever became public?

“If it becomes known that his mother was of ethnic Korean origins from Japan, it would not only shake his legitimacy but also destabilise the hereditary system at its roots,” Ryu Hyun-Woo, an exiled North Korea diplomat, wrote in his book, “Kim Jong-Un’s Secret Vault.

In a country that prides itself on this hereditary purity, the identity of Kim’s mother is not just a secret — but a threat to the regime itself.

“It would have the impact of a nuclear bomb on North Korean society,” Ryu wrote.

“The story of the Koreas, according to popular belief, begins on Mount Paektu — a mountain located on the China-North Korea border that is said to be the birthplace of Dangun, the mythical founder of what became Korea’s first kingdom,” Sangmi Han wrote for BBC News Korean on June 27.

Thousands of years later, Kim Il-Sung — the Soviet-sponsored founder of North Korea — allegedly used the mountain as a hideout when fighting against the Japanese, according to disputed reports. His son, Kim Jong-Il, was said to be born on those same sacred slopes — despite reports indicating he was in fact most likely born in Russia — and for decades since the mountain has been used to legitimize the Kim dynasty.

“Kim Jong-Un became heir in his 20s despite having no achievements, solely because of the Paektu bloodline,” Ryu wrote.

From what biographers have pieced together, Kim Jong-Un’s mother, Ko, was born in Osaka in 1952 to parents originally from Jeju Island, which sits off the southern coast of what is now South Korea.

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Get The Big Picture

Like this: Like Loading...