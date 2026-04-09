Kim’s daughter seen designated as communist dynasty’s 4th generation ruler

Special to WorldTribune, April 9, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, April 7, 2026

Kim Jong-Un’s daughter, Kim Ju-Ae, made her first public appearance in 2022, when Kim brought her to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. She has since appeared frequently with her father at high-profile military and political events regarded as reinforcing her leadership legitimacy in a male-dominated society.

Her most significant qualification of course is being from the bloodline of Kim Il-Sung, the communist founder of the world’s most totalitarian state.

Dynasties are not regarded as compatible with Marxist Leninist systems, but in North Korea, Kim is exalted in messianic terms as a literal God King.

By 2023, Kim Ju-Ae, believed to be 13 years old, was featured on some of the country’s stamps.

In January 2024, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said she was her father’s “most likely” heir, its first such assessment on the possible succession which would establish the communist dynasty’s 4th generation to lead the nation.

The NIS director said when asked if the current supreme leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong—regarded as North Korea’s number two political figure — opposes his daughter’s potential rise that Kim Yo Jong has no independent power, lawmaker Lee said during the briefing on Monday, citing “reliable intelligence” from the NIS.

The life of Kim Ju-Ae is still somewhat shrouded in mystery; as details such as her exact name and age have never been officially confirmed.

NIS Director Lee Jong-Seok said that the girl could be considered to be her father’s successor as he fielded questions from lawmakers about her political positioning, according to the lawmaker Lee Seong-Kweun, who spoke in a briefing following the meeting.

Kim Ju-Ae has been called Kim’s “most beloved” and “respected” child by state media.

Kim has historically been secretive about his family. He introduced his wife, Ri Sol-Ju, to the public only well after they had been married. Kim Ju-Ae is believed to be the second of the leader’s three children, but the number and order have not been confirmed.

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