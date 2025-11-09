Letitia James asks to have fraud case thrown out for … selective prosecution

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2025 Real World News



New York Attorney General Letitia James wants her mortgage fraud charges dismissed because she believes it is a politically motivated prosecution.

That would be the same Democrat Letitia James who vowed during her campaign for New York AG that she would go after Republican President Donald Trump. A vow she made good on.

Lawyers for James on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the charges the Trump Administration brought against her.

“The government targeted AG James for prosecution because of the President’s genuine animus towards her protected campaign speech and fulfillment of her statutory obligations as New York Attorney General,” the motion reads in its first paragraph, continuing: “This indictment is the product of vindictive and selective prosecution, in violation of the Fifth Amendment.”

The motion continues: “This lawsuit, and AG James’ outspoken criticism of the President, triggered six years of targeted attacks. President Trump and his allies have used every insulting term in their vocabulary to deride AG James and call for criminal penalties in retaliation for the exercise of her rights and fulfillment of her statutory duties to fulfill her obligations as New York state’s attorney general.”

The terms cited include Trump describing James as “crooked,” “scum,” “monster,” and “criminal,” according to the filing.

In the motion to dismiss, James’s lawyers ironically even mentioned that James had personally targeted Trump:

The motion states: “AG James’ campaign highlighted her intention to hold the powerful accountable for breaking the law — including President Trump, who was facing investigations, lawsuits, and other serious allegations of wrongdoing. And she did not hold back on her criticisms of the President and his actions during his first term. During her victory speech, she stated, ‘[Trump] should know that we here in New York — and I, in particular — we are not scared of you,” and “as the next attorney general of his home state, I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, demanding truthfulness at every turn.’ ”

Breitbart News’ Editor in Chief Alex Marlow, author of the new book “Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump”, noted how James had put a legal target on Trump before her office had even gathered any evidence.

Marlow writes:

None of this should have been surprising. After all, James had famously campaigned to get Donald Trump. She had said that she looked forward to suing him and that she would be a “pain in his ass.” After the verdict came down, James began to taunt Trump by posting daily updates to the X social media platform on the gargantuan interest payment he was required to make. All of this violates his right to due process and equal protection under the law.

The Department of Justice accuses James of making deceptive statements on mortgage papers to get favorable loan terms when purchasing a modest house in Norfolk, Virginia. She has pled not guilty. If the charges are not dismissed, James’s trial is scheduled for January.

