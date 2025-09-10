Lies, damn lies and BLS stats: Job growth in Biden’s final year off by a million

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2025 Real World News



Job growth during the final months of the Biden-Harris regime fell far short of what the administration and its media allies were reporting, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The U.S. economy added nearly a million fewer jobs in the year through March 2025 than previously reported, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the BLS.

“The revision, the largest on record, suggests job growth during that period was running at roughly half the pace initially believed,” Breitbart’s John Carney noted.

The BLS report stated that payrolls will likely be revised down by 911,000 jobs, or 0.6 percent for the 12 months ending in March. That is compared with the 1.8 million originally reported. On a seasonally adjusted basis, average monthly job growth drops from about 147,000 to just over 70,000.

“The downward adjustment hits nearly every industry and most states,” Carney wrote. “Wholesale and retail trade accounted for the largest share of the shortfall, followed by leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and manufacturing. Information employment was revised down by more than 2 percent, the steepest cut in percentage terms.”

In June 2024, Biden White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein claimed in an interview with The New York Times that “it’s beyond question that this is one of the strongest labor markets that we’ve ever seen.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in December that “the U.S. economy has just been remarkable… performing very, very well.”

Carney noted: “Far from inheriting a booming labor market, Trump stepped into office amid an economy that was already weaker than believed. What was described at the time as a historically strong job market now appears far less robust.”

