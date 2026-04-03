Lone item on Democrat election year strategy: Impeachment

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Sticking together is one of two or three things the Democrat Party does very well according to President Donald J. Trump.

Therefore the party of Joe and Hunter Biden and Barack Hussein Obama is betting that enough voters suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome will join forces with party leaders to take control of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

Democrats are, in fact, confident they will take back the House. When they do, they fully intend to focus all of their energies on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Never mind that it has been tried twice before on the current president. Impeachment — the inglorious one-word battle cry — is the Democrat strategy for 2026 and beyond.

Not prioritizing the economy. Or illegal immigration. Or the debt. Or foreign policy.

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” guest host Ali Velshi said to California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna:

“Let me ask you about, Donald Trump has said, we have recordings of him saying that Republicans have to pass the SAVE Act or the SAVE America Act, because, without it, there’s no way they’ll win the midterms, and if they don’t win the midterms, they’ll impeach Donald Trump again. So, part of what Donald Trump needs out of his attorney general is some shield, some protection from impeachment. I’m not quite sure, mechanically, how that actually works. But if Democrats win the House, and possibly the Senate in November, there’s a better than even chance Donald Trump gets impeached again.”

Khanna responded: “Absolutely. He should be impeached now. He’s taken us into a disastrous war, threatening war crimes in Iran, in terms of knocking out plants, and knocking out electricity. And the Democrats will impeach him once we take back the House, and should impeach him for all the things he’s done. And, depending on the Senate, he may face conviction if we get to 60, especially if the — his numbers keep going down, and the Epstein issue continues to be a vulnerability.”

Get Trump. That’s all they have.

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