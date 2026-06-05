‘Look what’s happening in California’: CNN explains that ‘culturally,’ conservatives vote first

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In California, the Democrats who run the state’s elections are given enough time to “count” the mountains of mail-in ballots as they come in, even if weeks are required.

Critics say the extra time is needed to find enough votes to keep Republican and Independent candidates in this year’s open primaries from advancing to November’s general election.

And that is exactly what appears to be happening. Consider:

After Tuesday’s Election Day vote, Republican Steve Hilton led in the race for governor. After the mail-in ballots are “counted,” he could very likely fall to third place and not make the runoff. The betting odds favor Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer facing off in November.

In the race for mayor of Los Angeles, incumbent Democrat Karen Bass has already advanced to the general election. Independent Spencer Pratt was solidly in second place after Tuesday’s vote, but is quickly losing ground amid the “counting” of the mail-in ballots. The betting odds now have leftist Democrat Nithya Raman advancing to the general election to face bass, with Pratt finishing third.

California leads the nation in mail-in ballots, with 81% of voters sending their choices by post in 2024, nearly double the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

When Hilton and Pratt looked in strong position on election day, CNN’s Dana Bash reassured her viewers not to panic, because counting votes well past election day is apparently a “cultural” thing.

“The dynamic that we saw back in 2020 when states took longer to vote,” Bash said, “it looked like Republicans were doing better at the beginning, they tend to vote earlier, their votes tend to be counted, just culturally, not even sure why, tend to be counted first.

“And then once the votes that are already there legally are counted, it looks different.”

PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado noted: “President Donald Trump promised that an investigation is underway. The comment comes as California Democrats drag out the count of a few hundred thousand votes for days, leading to speculation that they are desperately trying to exclude Republican candidates from runoff elections for governor of the state and mayor of Los Angeles. Hopefully, if there is ongoing fraud, the Trump administration will be able to do something about it. We the People are tired of endless elections that appear to be stolen, and if Californians voted for change, they deserve to have it.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Watch California, everybody! Our Election process is as bad, or worse, than any Third World Country. The biggest difference is, they count their Votes much faster — They don’t wait seven days to tell you who won, rigging the Election during each and every one of them. Americans are ashamed of what is happening! President DONALD J. TRUMP I believe we have the Most Dishonest Elections of any Country, anywhere in the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP Look what’s happening in California, the Dumocrats, right before our very eyes, are stealing the Vote. I hope the Republicans are watching so that they can finally pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Salgado added: “Indeed, according to History Net, between 1865 and 1900, there were no fewer than 262 disputed elections for the House of Representatives, with the majority of these cases occurring in Democrat states. Democrats used ballot stuffing, terrorism against black and Republican voters, and tactics of abruptly closing or moving polling places to shift election results.

“Republicans have had to deal with election fraud from Democrats for well over a century, and yet we don’t seem to have any effective plan for countering it any more in 2026 than our party did in 1870. The Trump administration shouldn’t even have to investigate at all; the Republican Party in California ought to have had some sort of plan. At what point do we truly decide that enough is enough?”

BREAKING: CNN tells their audience to not worry about fraud in California it’s just like 2020 where Republican ballots are ‘counted culturally’ first before Democrat ballots come in pic.twitter.com/xiZu4w7JNe — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2026

🚨 NOW: It’s officially been nearly 48 HOURS since California poll close and NEARLY 4 MILLION VOTES (42%) are left to count STEVE HILTON EXPOSED IT: “A whistleblower told me they had different buckets for ballots after election day, and were TOLD it DOESN’T have to be postmarked… pic.twitter.com/vmK75Qv89K — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

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