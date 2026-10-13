Loudon County VA parents don’t have a choice: October is LGBTQ month

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) in Virginia has officially declared October as LGBTQ+ History Month through a school board proclamation.

The school board said the resolution is intended to encourage students, staff, and the community to acknowledge the history and contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals.

There is no opt-out option for parents who object to their children being subjected to the declaration.

A post to X shared the proclamation from LCPS and said: “Loudoun County Public Schools just declared October ‘LGBTQ+ History Month’ and told staff and students to celebrate radical gender ideology. Thousands of Loudoun families reject that ideology and their beliefs are not bigotry, they are grounded in biology, faith, and common sense.”

“A public school district has no business endorsing contested gender claims as official policy. Teach reading, math, and real history. Leave the rest to parents,” the post added.

Another post to X said in response to the proclamation: “There has to be some sort of revolt by parents. I’m sure there are plenty of counties in Virginia that aren’t too far from Loudoun that don’t share this nonsensical ideology. Either that, or start homeschooling your kids folks.”

This is the same school district which attempted to cover up the sexual assault of a teen girl in a high school bathroom by a trans-identifying biological male in a skirt.

On May 28, 2021, a 14-year-old student wearing a skirt entered a girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female student. A second assault occurred at Broad Run High School in October 2021.

The student, identified in subsequent reports as Hunter Heckel, was found guilty of sexual assault.

In October 2021, Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Chief Judge Pamela Brooks sustained charges against the student. On July 24, 2024, Judge Brooks released Heckel from residential treatment and probation.

The sexual assaults became a major flashpoint in national and local political debates regarding school restroom policies, gender identity guidelines, and how the Loudoun County School Board handled reports of the assault.

Earlier this year, the school district was put under investigation after a transgender student was accused of recording over 40 boys under bathroom stalls at Freedom High School in South Riding. According to 7News, the school kept the incidents under wraps and from the public.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...