Luna, conservatives shut down House floor until Senate returns, passes Save America Act

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is leading a group of conservatives who say they will keep the House floor shut down until Senate Republicans pass the SAVE America Act.

“There’s going to be no votes this week, and it’s going to be as long as it takes,” Luna told Fox News Digital.

“The president’s been very clear,” Luna said. “He’s not playing these games anymore, and I’m going to fully back him, and I have the votes to do it.”

The move led House Republican leadership to pull a series of votes on Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson “is expected to put legislation that had already been teed up for a vote Thursday, but it is unclear whether he will be able to convince Luna and other conservatives to end their blockade, effectively freezing the House floor,” the Fox News Digital report said.

Johnson on Wednesday proposed attaching a version of the SAVE America Act into a third budget reconciliation package. Johnson’s proposal would create a grant program encouraging states to require federally verified REAL IDs at the ballot box.

Luna indicated to Fox News Digital that the speaker’s proposal was an inadequate fix.

“I want to warn the American people that you cannot get SAVE America Act on reconciliation,” Luna said, referring to a potential third party-line package. “It’s not possible to be done, so we’re not drinking the Kool-Aid on that. Unless the Senate decides to fire the parliamentarian, nothing will change.”

The overwhelming majority of American voters support the SAVE America Act.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough enabled by key “leaders” including Senate Majority Leader John Thune are stopping the Senate from passing the legislation, critics say.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday canceled his scheduled signing of a housing bill, insisting that he would not sign it until the SAVE America Act is passed.

The president wrote in a post to Truth Social: “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

It’s not likely there will be any movement in the Senate on the SAVE American Act until mid-July. The Senate by unanimous consent has already left for its Independence Day recess and will not return for votes until Monday, July 13.

Luna dismissed the significance of the housing bill that passed the House this week: “They don’t get to go home and say that they’re getting wins for the American people when they’re not even able to deliver on that 80/20 issue. And I really applaud the president for saying that he’s not going to sign it into law. I think that he reserves the right to veto.”

It is 10pm and Thune just got unanimous consent (meaning not one senator objected) for the Senate to adjourn 19 days (July 13th) meaning the Senate is going home after tonight’s votes. I will not be voting to re-open the floor until the Senate gets back to Washington. The… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 25, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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