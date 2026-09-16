‘Lynch mob’: Is media complicit in targeting of holdout Clancy juror?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Is it the media’s role to investigate and expose through “doxxing” the black male and lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case?

Critics contend that aggressive journalistic investigations and subsequent social media exposure have effectively formed a modern-day “lynch mob,” threatening the privacy and safety of a man who was performing his civic duty to the best of his ability while other jurors took on activist roles.

As did the media, the critics say.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “NBC10 Boston is now inciting a lynch mob against the lone holdout.”

While not naming him, NBC10 Boston published an investigative report uncovering the anonymous holdout juror’s past.

The holdout juror’s name was sealed by the court, but exposed later after court documents shown in reports allowed independent online investigators to identify and publish his identity.

During coverage or within broadcasted/published materials, unredacted or visible case numbers/docket details allowed independent investigators and social media commentators to look up the public records themselves.

After the details circulated, social media figures and online accounts (such as an independent investigator on X and later blogger Turtleboy) tracked down and published the juror’s name, photo, and personal information online.

PJ Media’s Victoria Taft noted that one of the jurors “divulged on NBC Boston that the holdout juror was one of three men on the jury and the only black man — thus putting a target on his back and the beginning of the doxxing campaign.

“That juror was also said to have taken the rope, that was in the room for jurors to see, and placed it around a bottle to show how much force it would take to kill a child or baby. The women were shocked at the violence displayed — by the juror, not the mom.”

Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, also “set the table” for the doxxing when he “said in public that the holdout juror ‘robbed’ the other jurors of their chosen verdict, saying, ‘I hope that guy can sleep well at night.’ And now the mob has been activated,” Taft noted.

Reddington’s wife was part of that mob, critics say:

I’M SORRY, BUT WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?! The wife of Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer is publicly going on social media and saying this kind of crap. SHE’S THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY’S WIFE. The judge should have put a GAG ORDER on every single person connected to this trial,… pic.twitter.com/fsuAkrd0vw — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 12, 2026

The defense attorney’s wife, a realtor, has since taken down her X account:

Reddington’s wife appears to have deleted her account after she was exposed using it to intimidate jurors after her husband lost a high-profile triple murder case @debreddingtonRE pic.twitter.com/CtgdGqbmBc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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