Mamdani’s wife skips town on 4th of July weekend for Islamic ‘spiritual wellness’ retreat in glitzy Mallorca

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 5, 2026

You would think the wife of the mayor of America’s largest city would choose to be on hand for the country’s 250th birthday celebration.

But that celebration came amid the socialist takeover of that city.

As Mayor Zohran Mamdani in his 4th of July weekend address was bashing the country as having ideals that are restricted to a “select few,” his wife, Rama Duwaji, skipped town for an Islamic “spiritual wellness” retreat in Mallorca, Spain.

And as Mayor Mamdani continued to slam U.S. billionaires, and trillionaire Elon Musk, his wife was soaking up the luxury of her retreat on a Mediterranean island well known as the billionaires’ playground.

“The Dallas-raised, Dubai-educated, Syrian-American artist – who has a long history of bashing the U.S. — was spotted at Newark International Airport on Monday, boarding an eight-hour flight to Palma, Mallorca’s capital city in the Western Mediterranean,” the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Conservative commentator and comedian Arynne Wexler posted photos Friday on X of Hizzoner’s aloof wife sitting at a United Airlines gate waiting to board her flight and wrote: “Funny how when @ZohranKMamdani was telling New Yorkers to lower their AC his wife Rama Duwaji was boarding a flight to party in Mallorca.”

“Reminder that I can’t tag her because she deleted her account after her insanely offensive tweets were discovered. Champagne socialists,” added Wexler, referring to racial, homophobic and other controversial comments Duwaji made that were re-posted earlier this year.

Duwaji’s since-deleted social media posts include praising Palestinian terror groups and others attacking U.S. military personnel for assisting Israel, the Washington Free Beacon reported in March.

In one post, Duwaji proclaimed: “American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone’s freedom. They are mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians and fighting to maintain American hegemony.”

Critics ripped the first lady of America’s largest city for blowing off the 250th birthday bash.

“Nothing says ‘America 250’ quite like skipping the celebration for a Mediterranean vacation, but I am not surprised because she has made her hatred for America very evident,” said Queens Republican Councilwoman Joann Ariola.

“It’s disappointing that the First Lady chose to be overseas instead of taking part in one of the biggest civic events our city and country will mark this year,” said Staten Island Republican Councilman Frank Morano said. “No one is saying elected officials and their families can’t take vacations, but this was a moment to show up for the city and for the country, and she missed it.”

As for the mayor, the Post noted: “His participation in the America 250 celebration included decrying capitalism and the country’s involvement in foreign wars during a tone-deaf 15-minute address on Friday from City Hall— while sitting at George Washington’s former desk.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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