Man arrested for threatening to kill New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte using pipe bombs

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 19, 2025

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to assassinate New Hampshire Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte using homemade pipe bombs.

Tristan Alexander Anderson of Merrimack County was arrested after Pembroke police received a report that he had made threats against Ayotte.

Ayotte, a former U.S. Senator, was elected in 2024 to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who did not seek a fifth term.

Independent reporter Breanna Morello posted on X: “Investigators say Tristan Anderson boasted about his plans to his roommate on Snapchat, displaying the materials he planned to use.”

The man’s social media included violent posts like threatening to “kill” New Hampshire committee members he believed misrepresented residents.

His roommate reported to police that Anderson owned guns and showed her fireworks, metal tubes, and bags of nuts and bolts, which he allegedly planned to use to make pipe bombs.

Anderson is being held without bail as he waits for his next court date, which is a dispositional conference set for Nov. 20.

Jesse O’Neill, a former criminal prosecutor, told WMUR 9 that depending on how the case develops, prosecutors could likely push for additional charges as the case moves into the indictment phase.

