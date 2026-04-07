Massachusetts governor explains state’s soaring energy costs by using … donut holes

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Massachusetts residents pay one of the highest rates for energy in the United States. Critics of the politicians who run the leftist haven say that is due to the pursuit of renewables over reliable alternatives such as natural gas.

In a widely ridiculed post to X, Democrat Gov. Maura Healey, apparently under the belief that Bay Staters aren’t bright enough to understand economics, pulled out a box of Dunkin Munchkins donut holes to explain why her constituents are paying so much for energy.

“Energy bills are high. Everyone can see that. So lowering your energy bills is my top priority. Now, how does that happen? That’s a little more complicated,” Healey began.

“So let’s talk about energy in a way that everyone understands— with munchkins.”

In the post, Healey holds a box of Dunkin’ Munchkins while explaining her administration’s “all-of-the-above” energy strategy. She uses the donut holes to illustrate different energy sources. The governor states her new executive order aims to bring enough energy to power 2 million homes.

The video does not include any independent data or detailed cost projections.

Commenters were not amused:

“She’s laughing at you,” one response said.

One commenter wrote: “She rejected two new natural gas pipelines to Massachusetts. LNG has to be shipped now to meet the demand. LNG is expensive. High energy prices in Massachusetts are the direct result of her actions.”

Another said: “Governor…. Demand that Gov. Hochul authorize natural gas pipelines into New England. Y’all created this crisis by declaring war on fossil fuels for years. Unbelievably naive and disingenuous.”

Other comments included: “Is everyone in Massachusetts in kindergarten???” and “It’s beyond deplorable, but she keeps getting voted back in!!! What can I say about the voters of MA?! I’ll refrain.”

Another response said: “They will let anyone in high-profit government positions. We have some of the dumbest people running our country,” and “She forgot the US has more oil than Saudi Arabia?”

I just signed an Executive Order to bring enough energy into Massachusetts to power 2 million homes — and save families and businesses $10 million. So how does our all-of-the-above energy strategy actually lower your bills? Let’s break it down in terms everyone understands:… pic.twitter.com/BijgHM5XTB — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) April 6, 2026

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