Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ returns to theaters for one week

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” returns to the big screen this week.

Lionsgate said it is bringing the 2004 biblical epic to theaters nationwide from Sept. 10 through Sept. 17 in a newly remastered 4K re-release ahead of Gibson’s long-delayed sequel.

Gibson’s two-part follow-up, “The Resurrection of the Christ,” gives moviegoers an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview this week.

Part One of the sequel is slated for release on May 6, 2027, with Part Two scheduled for release on May 25, 2028.

The re-release places “Passion” alongside Hollywood’s other landmark biblical epics, including “Ben-Hur,” “The Ten Commandments” and “Jesus of Nazareth.” Made on a modest $30 million budget, the original film went on to gross more than $610 million worldwide.

Gibson told The Christian Post that the sequel will draw on material outside the three Synoptic Gospels — Matthew, Mark and Luke — which he noted “don’t tell you everything.”

Gibson pointed out that even John’s Gospel acknowledges its own incompleteness:

“There’s a lot of stuff that wasn’t written,” he said, adding that he intends to fill those narrative gaps without contradicting orthodox Christian teaching.

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