Melania Trump delivers tribute to military mothers who ‘help build the soul of our nation’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Ahead of Mother’s Day, First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday recognized the miracle of giving birth and honored mothers of American military personnel who “help build the soul of our nation.”

[Following are excerpts from the first lady’s address:]

Good afternoon. …. I often think about the brave people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

When I went to honor the fallen service members from the 103rd Sustainment Command at Dover Air Force Base last March, I realized that words cannot comfort the all-consuming grief that family members, and mothers in particular, experience. Their loss is overwhelming.

Although I understand the deep pride these families feel in their loved ones’ service to our great republic, I cannot fathom the depths of their sorrow.

A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world. After nine months, the miracle of life creates a fascinating bond between mother and child. With each breath, day by day, this bond deepens, bringing forth emotions never felt before. Quite frankly, these are emotions understood only by women.

Only a mother can carry this type of powerful connection with her child, which is also too profound for words.

This is a time of military conflict for America. And, whereby we honor our selfless and valiant service members regularly, today is the day we hold their mothers in the highest regard. It is these military mothers who find themselves alone, awake in their thoughts, in the darkest hours of the night. Of course, we must also remember the mothers with a spouse overseas, praying for a safe return so their family can become whole once again.

At the very heart of America’s strength lies the boundless love and quiet power of mothers. We are the most devoted teachers — gently nurturing empathy, inspiring dreams, and guiding our children towards goodness. We help them rise with courage when life grows difficult. In every hug, every story read at bedtime, and every sacrifice made without complaint, mothers build the moral foundation of our families.

In doing so, America’s mothers help build the soul of our nation.

I pray you find enduring strength as your loved one serves in defense of our freedom.

Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child.

Distinguished guests, please join me with a warm welcome for our President, Donald J. Trump.

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