Memo to anti-America leftists: Cost to rescind citizenship just dropped to 450 bucks

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Good news for all those anti-America leftists out there: The U.S. State Department has reduced the cost of rescinding one’s U.S. citizenship from $2,350 to just $450.

The process of formally renouncing U.S. citizenship:

1. Applicants must appear in person before a U.S. consular officer at an embassy or consulate abroad, where they must confirm both verbally and in writing that they understand the consequences of renouncing citizenship.

2. Individuals must then take a formal oath of renunciation, after which the State Department reviews the request before issuing the Certificate of Loss of Nationality.

🚨 BOOM! TRUMP’S STATE DEPT JUST SLASHED THE RENOUNCE-US-CITIZENSHIP FEE BY 80% — FROM $2,350 DOWN TO A PATHETIC $450! Marco Rubio making it DEAD EASY for every America-hating globalist, Deep State plant & foreign invader to pack up and GET OUT NOW! Read… pic.twitter.com/e5UKKD0tMR — QThestorm (@17QStorm) March 14, 2026

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