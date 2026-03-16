Memo to anti-America leftists: Cost to rescind citizenship just dropped to 450 bucks

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

Good news for all those anti-America leftists out there: The U.S. State Department has reduced the cost of rescinding one’s U.S. citizenship from $2,350 to just $450.

The process of formally renouncing U.S. citizenship:

1. Applicants must appear in person before a U.S. consular officer at an embassy or consulate abroad, where they must confirm both verbally and in writing that they understand the consequences of renouncing citizenship.

2. Individuals must then take a formal oath of renunciation, after which the State Department reviews the request before issuing the Certificate of Loss of Nationality.

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