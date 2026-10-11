Memo to Jane Doe: Cornell health documents promote sexual debauchery

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



For years, Cornell Health at Cornell University has promoted raunchy sexual practices for students.

The university’s official health authority in instructional materials, reports say, has promoted pornography, group sex, open relationships, bondage, and S&M as normal and healthy.

“Students are directed to think of sex as an act solely dedicated to pleasure for which the only boundary is whether or not the parties involved agree on how to proceed,” The Post Millennial reported on Oct. 6. “The students involved in the sexual incident at the fraternity in September 2024 appear to have been exploring their sexuality and seeking pleasure as instructed.”

The university is now at the center of a scandal that has swept the nation after an anonymous student claims she was gang raped in September 2024.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has spoken out in favor of the former student, who is listed in her suit as Jane Doe, and appointed Attorney General Letitia James to prosecute, who has also spoken out in favor of Jane Doe.

Newly unveiled text messages obtained by TMZ show Jane Doe defending the “gangbang,” and telling a fraternity member involved in the incident, “i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf.”

The text chain took place between Jonathan Newell and Jane Doe on the evening of Oct. 21, 2024. The incident took place overnight on the 19th of that month at the Chi Phi fraternity.

Newell texted Jane Doe to apologize, saying “my memory’s kinda fuzzy abt a lot of it,” and that he and another member identified as “Matt” “feel like s***” for being too “f*cked up to shut it down and kick people out before it got way out of hand.” He added, “you’re an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard but again I’m so so sorry.”

Jane Doe replied: “aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too.” She said she thought everyone was too “drunk and high.” She said she was getting “a little heat,” citing girls in a sorority, “but that’s to be expected. but at the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt. so anthing anyone has to say about the gamgbang [sic] is out of their jurisdiction. i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf.” The phrase “asf” typically means “as f*ck” in texting.

She said that “while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out if it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn’t need to get up in that.”

“But if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot. i really do love u and matt and i promise i wont get quiet and weird w u like i did last time,” she concluded. Jane Doe replied in all lowercase letters, “aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too.” She said she thought everyone was too “drunk and high.” She said she was getting “a little heat,” citing girls in a sorority, “but that’s to be expected. but at the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt. so anthing anyone has to say about the gamgbang [sic] is out of their jurisdiction. i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf.” The phrase “asf” typically means “as f*ck” in texting.

She said that “while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out if it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn’t need to get up in that.”

“But if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot. i really do love u and matt and i promise i wont get quiet and weird w u like i did last time,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, a bar ethics complaint has been filed against James for allegedly making prejudicial statements about the “Cornell 7” in the days before being appointed special prosecutor to look into criminal charges for the Ivy’s Chi Phi frat members, the New York Post reported.

Two days before she was appointed special prosecutor to reopen an investigation into a 2024 alleged gang rape at Cornell University’s Chi Phi house, James posted on social media: “What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable.”

“To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you,” she wrote in the Sept. 28 post on X.

By showing whose accounts of the drug-fueled night of partying she believed — before even beginning to investigate — James compromised herself, argued the Washington, DC-based National Legal and Policy Center, which filed the complaint.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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