Memo to the CCP on Sept. 3 celebration: You did not win World War II

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2025 Real World News



On Sept. 3, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold a massive military parade and celebration on the streets of Beijing to mark Japan’s formal surrender in World War II 49 months before the CCP took power in October 1949.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un will attend the “Victory Day” parade. It will be the first time new pals Putin and Kim have appeared in public alongside CCP chief Xi Jinping.

It’s almost certain that the United States will not be mentioned on this occasion although some CCP officials had speculated that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump might attend.

Instead, to commemorate the occasion in his own inimitable style, Trump posted the following on the evening of Sept. 2, 2025:

The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Also accepting Xi’s invitation for the “Victory Day” parade are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Burma junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who rarely travels abroad.

Almost no Western leaders will be among the 26 foreign heads of state or government attending the parade, which political analysts say is intended to demonstrate Xi’s influence with nations intent on reshaping the Western-led global order.

Some analysts said the event is being held to facilitate a power play against Xi.

“Xi Jinping is trying to showcase that he is very strong, that he is still powerful and well received in China,” said Alfred Wu, Associate Professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

The CCP reportedly had visions of coaxing U.S. President Doanld Trump to attend.

The only Western heads of state or government attending the events in Beijing are Robert Fico, the prime minister of European Union member state Slovakia, and Aleksander Vucic, the president of Serbia.

Other leaders attending what will be one of China’s largest parades in years include Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker, Woo Won-shik, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei told a press conference.

The CCP’s goal is to showcase new military systems and to project power against the West with a focus on the U.S. and Japan.

The parade was officially announced on June 24 by the Chinese State Council Information Office.

Writing for Geostrategy-Direct.com on Aug. 14, Richard Fisher noted: “Significantly, on that same day, the Chinese Guancha (Observer) web portal carried a story based on a ‘conversation’ with Dr. Jin Canrong, a professor and vice dean of the School of International Relations of the Renmin University of China, who also serves as an unofficial ‘spokesperson’ to advance CCP foreign policy goals.

In the article likely deliberately timed to accentuate the June 24 State Council announcement, a June 24 Guancha article quotes Jin Canrong saying:

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. If President Trump and his wife, Melania, can time their visit to China to coincide with this, and if they can attend our grand military parade, it will certainly add significance to the 80th anniversary parade and remind us that China and the United States were once very good partners. Furthermore, because China and the United States jointly defeated Japanese militarism, we can further draw the following analogy: when China and the United States join forces, many adversaries are defeated, as was the case with Japanese militarism.”

Jin Canrong’s “fantastic logic and perversion of history only underscores the danger of Trump potentially “blessing” the CCP’s coercive military parade,” Fisher noted.

“To be sure, the United States and then Nationalist China did not defeat Japan’s imperial designs to make the world safe for Chinese Communist Party hegemony.

“There is no enemy for which the U.S. and the CCP can “join forces,” in Jin Canrong’s delusional world; the main enemy to global peace is the Chinese Communist Party.”

