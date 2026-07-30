‘Merged’ wars? Long-term anti-U.S. strategies in focus after Ukraine attacks Iran ship

Special to WorldTribune, July 30, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, July 28, 2026

As China-assisted Russia turns to Iran and North Korea to assist its war with Ukraine, all four rogue states share a common goal: A multi-polar world to displace U.S. hegemony.

However, all four states rely on strong militaries to prop up illegitimate regimes. For them, war is the answer. Until this year, the United States had remained above the fray.

On July 25, Ukraine carried out a long-range drone attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

The strike has linked the Russia-Ukraine war with the U.S.-Iran conflict, creating a “merged” war scenario where combatants and logistical routes intersect.

This convergence, marked by shared intelligence and supply chains, accelerates an anti-Western strategy by Russia, Iran, and China aimed at straining U.S. resources, analysts say.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a post to X on July 25: “I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime. Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and U.S. military facilities located there.”

He added that “these images subsequently appear in Iran. At the same time, there is a clear correlation between Russia’s satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes – both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted.”

The Ukrainian leader went on to say: “On July 19 and 20 alone, four air bases fell within the area of interest of Russian satellites – two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait.

“The purpose is clear. None of us in the world should turn a blind eye to one very simple fact: evil always seeks ways to make things worse and spread further. Russia must be stopped. This war must be stopped. Pressure on the aggressor must work.”

Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign affairs correspondent of The Wall Street Journal, wrote that “the two wars have officially merged. Iran says a Ukrainian drone attack on its ship in the Caspian has killed a sailor. Ukraine earlier said it was targeting vessels ferrying arms between Russia and Iran on the Caspian Sea.”

Zelensky said that Ukraine targeted a ship transporting Iranian military items to Russia:

“We also achieved very strong results with long range strikes in the Caspian Sea – including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.”

Iran called on the UN Security Council and European nations to hold the Ukrainian regime accountable for this criminal act.”

Iran has been supplying Russia with drones since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022. Iran and Russia are close partners on other military and economic issues.

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