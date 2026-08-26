Meta settles with 48 states for $17 billion over addicting minors, deceiving public, milking data

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Meta reached a $17 billion-plus settlement with 48 states and U.S. territories to resolve allegations that its Facebook and Instagram platforms’ addictive designs were harming minors, its deceiving the public about safety, and improperly harvesting youth data.

The amount will be paid out over 10 years, which includes specific state allocations and funds for youth online safety initiatives. About 30% of the funds are tied to conditions for rival platforms.

Meta said it will implement hard caps on daily time limits for teens, block push notifications during school hours, introduce stricter age-assurance tools, and limit social comparison metrics such as “like” counts.

The settlement keeps Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg from having to take the witness stand.

Florida and New Mexico did not join the multi-state agreement. New Mexico previously won a separate trial against Meta, while Florida’s attorney general opted out on the grounds that the terms were not strict enough.

“The payouts are peanuts compared to the profound harms Meta’s profit-driven addictive features inflicted on kids, and a slap on the wrist for a trillion-dollar corp that’ll pay more to lawyers than to the states,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in an X post. “We’ll see them at trial.”

Florida may have been onto something, Luke Funk noted in an Aug. 26 analysis for The New York Sun.

Funk noted that the settlement was “for less than 2 percent of what the case originally asked for and provides nothing to children harmed by social media. The agreement represents a little more than the company’s profit in the 2nd quarter of 2026.”

“The settlement came in the second week of a trial involving the case in a California courtroom in which four of the states were seeking up to $1.4 trillion in damages,” Funk added.

Approximately a third of the settlement payment is tied to Google’s YouTube and TikTok making changes to their platforms and making billions in voluntary payments.

The settlement calls for Instagram and Facebook to implement two-hour daily time limits for teens and mandatory pauses after 15 minutes of continuous use to interrupt endless scrolling.

So-called nighttime blocks would restrict children’s access to the platforms daily from 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. It would eliminate push notifications weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the school year and a ban on displaying numbers of likes or reactions to users under the age of 18.

The settlement also calls for stronger and more user-friendly parental controls. The settlement would require a majority of the terms to remain in place for 10 years.

Meta released a statement urging TikTok and YouTube to “join us” and adopt the standard to ensure “meaningful progress” in ensuring teens use social media in a healthy and responsible way.

“Because teens move fluidly across dozens of apps, we need an industry-wide solution,” Meta’s chief legal officer, C.J. Mahoney, said in a statement.

“The settlement also separately resolves the states’ claims against Meta for its sharing of nonpublic information about Facebook users with third parties, like Cambridge Analytica, to garner support for political candidates leading up to the 2016 election,” Funk noted. “Colorado will receive an additional $11.4 million to settle those claims.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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