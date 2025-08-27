Minneapolis shooter identified as 23-year-old trans Robin Westman

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2025 Real World News



The gunman who killed two young children and injured 17 other people at a Catholic mass in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as 23-year-old transgender Robin Westman.

Police say that, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Westman opened fire through the stained glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a celebratory back-to-school mass filled with children.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Westman had a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. Two children–ages eight and ten “were killed where they sat in the pews,” according to O’Hara. Seventeen other individuals were injured.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” O’Hara added.

After opening fire on the Catholic mass, Westman then killed himself, police said.

Sources confirmed to Fox News that Westman, when he was 17, changed his name from Robert to Robin. Fox News cited state documents which say the “minor child identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification.”

The application for a name change of a minor was filed by the mother and a court granted the request in 2020.

The American Spectator’s Scott McKay noted in a post to Facebook: “Just thought I’d mention that conservatives don’t shoot up Catholic schools. UPDATE: but trans maniacs sure as hell do.”

On March 27, 2023, trans shooter Audrey Hale killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Following the Nashville tragedy, leaders of independent and Catholic schools in Minnesota sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz appealing for financial assistance to provide security. The letter from Tim Benz and Jason Adkins [Minnesota Catholic Conference] stated in part:

There are approximately 72,000 students enrolled in Independent, Catholic, Jewish, Christian and Muslim nonpublic schools in our state. The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack. In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.

The tragedy from last week at Covenant School must never happen in Minnesota or in our country again. We need to ensure that all of schools have the resources to respond to and prevent these attacks from happening to our schools.

Adkins told the Daily Wire on Aug. 26 that no additional security was ever funded although Waltz spoke in favor of the program. Instead he signed legislation creating Walz signed legislation establishing Minnesota as a “trans refuge,” promising to “protect those seeking gender-affirming care,” according to OutFront Minnesota.

A since-deleted YouTube account under the username “robinw” posted numerous videos in the hours leading up to Wednesday’s shooting. In one video, the user showed off weaponry and gear that had writings on it, including the phrases “where is your god?,” “kill Donald Trump,” and “I’m the Woker, baby, Why so serious?” Other phrases included “burn Israel” and “6 million was not enough.” In the same video, the user showed a target that had Jesus on it with “he came to pay a debt He didn’t owe because we owe a debt we cannot pay” typed out underneath Jesus.

Police are looking into one disturbing 20-minute video posted by Westman, according to The New York Post.

The video appeared to show a drawing of a church. It then showed someone stabbing the drawing repeatedly as he quietly says “I’m going to kill myself.”

Other clips posted to the YouTube account show gun parts and semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. The gun parts had the names of other mass shooters written on them.

According to the Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan, YouTube removed the videos at approximately 11 am ET. A screenshot shows that the clip was posted on Wednesday with a caption that read, “So long and thanks for all the fish.”

The Blaze reported that a screenshot from Westman’s alleged manifesto shows a sticker with a trans flag and a rifle, which reads “Defend Equality.”

#BREAKING: Sources confirm to Fox the Minneapolis shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman. According to court docs, at 17-years-old Robert Westman formally had his legal name changed to Robin because docs state the “minor child identifies as female and wants her… pic.twitter.com/J8RHH7ZNA4 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) August 27, 2025

BREAKING: Youtube just removed the alleged manifesto video of the Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter, Robin Westman. Here are several screenshots from the video of the manifesto. Absolutely evil. pic.twitter.com/UcvXwAtOND — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 27, 2025

