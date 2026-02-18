Mistrial declared in Texas Antifa ICE facility ambush case over defense attorney’s t-shirt

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 18, 2026

The trial in the first federal indictment in the U.S. tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges began in Fort Worth, Texas this week and abruptly ended in a mistrial.

The case involves the prosecution of nine defendants accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

During the jury selection process on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ultimately declared a mistrial after a prosecuting attorney raised concerns that defense attorney Marquetta Clayton was wearing a t-shirt under her blazer that depicted imagery related to civil rights and a civil rights leader or leaders.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

The nine defendants, Benjamin Song, Autumn Hill (Cameron Arnold), Maricela Rueda, Meagan Morris (Bradford Morris), Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Savanna Batten, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, and Zachary Evetts are charged with offenses including rioting, providing material support to terrorists, and using explosives (fireworks) during the incident.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify when the trial moves forward.

Because of the judge’s mistrial decision, the entire pool of potential jurors has been dismissed and will be replaced. The jury selection process will now have to begin again at a later date. No new date has been announced.

