Mosques are sprouting like mushrooms after the rain in north Dallas, Texas

Only in Europe? No, it’s happening in the land of opportunity. Just ask the “Don’t mess with Texas” contingent.

In 2015, a Christian activist delivered this warning during an Islamic Day celebration in Austin, Texas:

In the decade since, Texas has become a magnet for Muslims who are reportedly constructing Muslim-only communities and even cities which impose Sharia-style governance and teach the Quran over American core curricula

At least 48 mosques have popped up in the Dallas area in just the past three years, a resident who recently moved to Texas from California notes in a recent post to Instagram.

“Here’s the thing about these mosques, a lot of them are preaching radical Islamist ideology,” the new Texas resident notes.

According to a long-time WorldTribune.com reader and resident in a North Dallas suburb:

“This affects us personally … About three years ago, there were two westernized Arabs and two Hindus in our immediate area. The rest were Koreans with families and elderly whites. Today, we are the only non-Arabs or Muslim Indians here. It is infuriating.”

One Muslim resident in Irving made a series of telling remarks while filming a neighborhood tour:

“This reminds me of my 100% Muslim country.”

“Texas is the future.”

“Everybody is Muslim here.”

“We just walk to the masjid—Mashallah.”

“This is ideal life for Muslims.”

“No alcohol. No marijuana. This is definitely Muslim.”

“Where else can you practice Islam like this in America?”

“These Minnesota brothers are moving to Texas like no tomorrow.”

“This is the American dream—for Muslims.”

The man also states: “Masha Allah written on almost every house.”

“Masha Allah” means “God has willed it.” It is common practice in many Islamic and Arab cultures to write the phrase on houses.

“While these neighborhoods are often framed as culturally cohesive, their structure raises serious legal red flags,” Amy Mek wrote in an op-ed for RAIR Foundation USA. “If homes are marketed exclusively to Muslims or non-Muslims are steered away, that would violate the Fair Housing Act.”

The integration of mosques into these residential zones “alongside behavioral rules based on Islamic law, like bans on alcohol and loud music, suggests Sharia-style governance that conflicts with Texas law and the U.S. Constitution,” Mek noted. “If mosques or nonprofits are acting like HOAs, it could also violate zoning laws and 501(c)(3) tax rules. These aren’t just communities of faith — they may be operating in open defiance of American law and equal-access protections.”

Mek added: “Governor Abbott says, ‘There’s no Sharia in Texas.’ But take a drive through Plano or Irving and open your eyes. Islamic enclaves aren’t a future threat — they’re a present reality.”

The Gateway Pundit on Nov. 14 reported there are 224 mosques in Dallas-Fort Worth and 109 in Houston.

“Fresh domes dot Irving’s Belt Line Road since 2023, alongside schools like Brighter Horizons Academy (1,700 students, bolstered by $2.1 million in federal funds) and the Islamic School of Irving, where young children prioritize Quran memorization over core curricula,” the report said. “Good Tree Academy, with 400 segregated pupils since 2024, exemplifies this rapid entrenchment. Europe’s fortresses of faith became breeding grounds for isolation; Texas’s versions, amplified by sprawling suburbs, could solidify faster.”

Not The Bee noted that Muslim migrants “purposely bill their religious efforts under the guise of ‘community centers’ and other such euphemisms to keep native populations from being alarmed.”

One such project is an all-Muslim city, first called “Epic City” and now rebranded “The Meadow,” which is moving forward despite pushback from the governor:

Mek pointed out how “around the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC Mosque) and the Islamic Center of Irving, entire neighborhoods have transformed into religiously exclusive zones where residents openly declare that ‘everybody here is Muslim.’ These are not accusations. Muslims living in these areas say it themselves, proudly showcasing Islamic-only parks, homes with Quranic phrases, and mosques already embedded in the heart of their residential communities.

“These aren’t ordinary subdivisions — they are purpose-built Islamic colonies: Mosques built directly into the neighborhood plans; Quran memorization schools that reject Western curricula; businesses that reflect Islamic values — halal-only offerings, Islamic signage, and Sharia-style behavioral expectations; streets named after Islamic figures: Ali Akbar Court, Amal Saleh Drive, Salma Jameel Court, Hafeela Drive, Zulaya Drive, Shemsa Way.”

Mex concluded:

These are not the hallmarks of peaceful pluralism. They are indicators of parallel societies being built deliberately — rooted not in American civic values, but in Islamic communal supremacy. These are, in fact, beachheads. This isn’t assimilation. It’s replication. And it follows a well-known Islamic doctrine: Hijrah — migration for the advancement of Islam, not integration into host cultures. If any other group in America were building neighborhoods explicitly based on religion — excluding others, enforcing cultural behavior, and boasting about it — Texans would be outraged. But because it’s Islam, politicians and city officials remain silent. Texans, wake up. Islamic cities aren’t a warning — they’re already here. The East Plano Islamic Center’s planned “EPIC City” is not the beginning. It’s the next phase.

