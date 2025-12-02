Murderers, terrorists, rapists among 7,000 illegals released by New York

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 2, 2025

The sanctuary state of New York has recently released nearly 7,000 illegal aliens, some of whom have committed heinous crimes including murder and rape.

Suspected terrorists have also been released, reports say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons in a scathing letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James, demanded immediate action after state and local officials quietly released the criminal illegals without honoring ICE detainers and without a single notification to federal authorities.

Since January 20, New York has released 6,947 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets, Lyons said. These offenders are tied to:

• 29 homicides

• 2,509 assaults

• 207 sexual predatory offenses

• 199 burglaries

• 305 robberies

• 392 dangerous drug offenses

• 300 weapons offenses

Another 7,113 criminal aliens remain in New York custody, all with active ICE detainers that state officials continue to ignore, Trump Administration officials said.

These detainees include:

• 148 charged with homicide

• 260 charged with sexual predatory offenses

• 717 charged with assault

• 134 charged with burglary

• 106 charged with robbery

• 235 charged with dangerous drug offenses

• 152 charged with weapons offenses

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted James and New York’s political leadership for releasing violent criminals and sexual predators onto American streets:

“Attorney General James and her fellow New York Sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, terrorists, and sexual predators back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk.

“We are calling on Letitia James to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in New York’s custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.”

The Trump Administration on Monday fired eight immigration judges in New York City, The New York Times reported.

The immigration courts are under the control of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The judges were dismissed from the immigration court’s offices at 26 Federal Plaza, a building that houses the New York City headquarters for ICE.

“The court has been eviscerated,” Olivia Cassin, an immigration judge who was fired in November, told The New York Times. “It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre.”

