Muted coverage of multiple U.S. terror scares; 9 convicted in first ever Antifa terror trial in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2026 Real World News



Legacy media is doing its best to hide the fact that multiple acts, or attempted acts, of terror have been carried out in recent days on U.S. soil by Islamic migrants who received very little if any vetting in being allowed into the country.

In the past week:

• On Thursday, an ISIS-linked gunman who shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia was stopped and beaten to death by ROTC students, the FBI said. The gunman, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh. opened fire on a classroom, killing one person and wounding two.

• On Wednesday, a Lebanese national identified by authorities as Ayman Ghazali rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan. He was shot dead by security in the building, but police later said they found a large amount of explosives in the terror suspect’s vehicle.

• On Tuesday, Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, 39, of Klein, carrying a firearm and decked in tactical walked into Zwink Elementary School in Klein, Texas. When asked by school officials to identify himself, the suspect quickly left the school. He was tracked down and arrested and has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a charge associated with bringing a weapon on school grounds.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “It isn’t so much that these are sleeper cells directly working for Iran but that these are radical migrants that have been let into our country with no vetting. 2 in one day today.”

Jalloh, the Old Dominion shooter, in 2017 had been sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Overseeing the case was since-retired Judge Liam O’Grady for the Eastern District of Virginia, who was appointed to the role in 2007 by then-President George W Bush and retired in 2023. At Jalloh’s February 2017 sentencing hearing, O’Grady told the defendant the sentencing decision should “reflect the good things you have done as well as the horrendous things.” The federal government sought a 20-year sentence for Jalloh.

O’Grady said before delivering his decision, “You had a terrible upbringing, and you were able to overcome that and come here and become a naturalized citizen, and go to college, and work, and join the National Guard. And then you took a 90-degree turn and radicalized very quickly. And while in Africa you decided to join ISIL [ISIS] and go fight on the front lines against the United States and others, and continued to support them after you decided not to go to the front lines by providing them with money,” per a court transcript.

The Post Millennial reported that the Department of Justice had said Jalloh pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Earlier that year, a member of the ISIL located overseas, Abu Saad Sudani, put Jalloh in contact with a person in the U.S. who was actually an FBI confidential human source. The ISIL member, who was dead by the time of the court proceedings, “was actively plotting an attack in the U.S. and believed the attack would be carried out with the assistance of Jalloh and the CHS,” the DOJ said.

O’Grady said that arguments presented in the case “fit well within the Court’s authority to vary downward” in sentencing. “You have no criminal history, and you have been a law-abiding citizen and a member of the National Guard.” Jalloh quit the National Guard when he began to support Al Qaida.

Fox News reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that the Michigan synagogue attacker, Ghazali, first entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was naturalized into a U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama Administration.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported: “I’m told by law enforcement source that the suspected shooter at the Michigan synagogue was armed with a rifle, rammed a vehicle into the building and was killed in shootout w/ armed security. I’m told vehicle caught on fire and the suspect’s body is burned.” Melugin later reported that the vehicle used in the attack was registered to a naturalized US citizen from Lebanon who lives in nearby Dearborn, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries “except potentially the shooter.” The sheriff’s office later said that one person was injured, the security guard, who was hit by the vehicle.

In the Texas incident, when he was asked how he was able to get past security in the school, Najm said that the front door was not latched. When employees asked him to identify himself, he did not do so, left the school, and then drove away in a dark blue Dodge Charger, police said.

“From the moment the individual left the front office, we were actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend this individual,” the school wrote in a message to parents explaining why they were not immediately notified. “Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest.”

The suspect was later identified with security footage and a facial recognition system as well as a license plate database. Najm has no affiliation with the school. No students or staff were harmed during the incident. Authorities said that the man has a private investigator license and has a Texas Concealed Handgun License.

Meanwhile, a federal jury in Fort Worth has convicted nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell for a violent 2025 attack on ICE’s Prairieland Detention Center. The case marks the first federal terrorism prosecution against Antifa terrorists since the Trump Administration designated the group as a domestic terror organization.

Charges against the nine terrorists range from riot and explosives use to attempted murder of law enforcement.

“Prosecutors argued the attack was a coordinated assassination attempt on immigration officers, while the defense claimed it was a ‘noise demonstration’ mischaracterized as terrorism. Legal analysts note this outcome could influence future cases targeting militant left-wing groups, testing the boundaries between political protest and criminal conspiracy,” The Washington Examiner reported.

The attack involved masked individuals in black clothing firing weapons and launching fireworks at the detention center, injuring an Alvarado police lieutenant. Benjamin Song, who prosecutors said organized the attack, evaded capture for eleven days before being arrested by a SWAT team, with several associates later pleading guilty to aiding him.

Song, alongside jointly charged co-conspirators Zachary Jared Evetts, Savanna Sue Batten, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Andrea Soto, Ines Houston Soto, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, Cameron James Arnold, and Bradford Winston Morris, were convicted on a slew of wide-ranging crimes connected to the July 2025 attack.

Arnold, Evetts, Song, Batten, Morris, Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto were convicted of rioting, “with the intent to commit an act of violence, involving conduct such as shooting and throwing fireworks and explosives, slashing tires on a government vehicle, spraying graffiti on property and vehicles, destroying a closed circuit camera, shooting at officers, and dressing in black bloc.”

Sentences could range from 10 years to life, with Song facing the harshest penalties, and others facing decades in prison.

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