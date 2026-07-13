Netflix film ‘Crisis’ takes on unreported conflict: Medical scientific truth vs Big Pharma

Special to WorldTribune, July 13, 2026

Commentary by R. Clinton Ohlers

WorldTribune

com

[The writer meteditors shortly after leaving his teaching position at Hong Kong University in early 2020 as the Covid pandemic was spreading and returning to the United States with his young family. The following is excerpted from his substack column for SafeBlood Donation .]

The film Crisis (2021), now streaming on Netflix, brilliantly depicts the corruption and institutional capture that is transforming America’s leading research universities into little more than approval mills for Big Pharma.

The film’s plot revolves around the intersecting stories of a DEA agent (Armie Hammer) courageously pursuing a major fentanyl bust, a bereaved mother (Evangeline Lilly) seeking answers about her son’s supposed overdose, and a university laboratory chief, played brilliantly by Gary Oldman, who discovers that his funder’s breakthrough drug is actually deadly.

It is the Oldman storyline, supported by Greg Kinnear in an equally brilliant performance as the compromised dean of the school, that makes this film a must-see.

The actors bring to life what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed in his bestselling book The Real Anthony Fauci (2021). In it, Kennedy highlights how primary investigators — whom he calls “biostitutes” — running university drug trials routinely distort and conceal scientific truth in order to keep the money from drug companies funding the trials pouring in.

News story? Not for too many of the major corporate media platforms.

For an alleged real-life example, see my article from around the same time as the film. It was WorldTribune.com’s most-read article in 2022: Researcher Andrew Hill’s conflict: A $40 million Gates Foundation grant vs a half million human lives.

For Kennedy’s discussion of institutional capture depicted at the FDA in this film, see my WorldTribune.com article, ‘Sock puppets’: Robert Kennedy, Jr. details Big Pharma’s control of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and the ‘Real Anthony Fauci’

To paraphrase the words of historian Paul Johnson as he reflected on universities and the dangers of uniform political alignment:

“When the wellsprings of truth are poisoned, whether to the Left or to the Right, the results are equally disastrous.”

This is even more true for medical science.

R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD is former Investigative Editor at WorldTribune.com and currently Vice President of SafeBlood Donation. He was Research Assistant Professor in the Humanities at the University of Hong Kong at the time of the Covid outbreak in early 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...