New emails: Comey expected to work for Hillary, helped drive news cycle before 2016 election

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2025 Real World News



In new emails revealed by prosecutors in the case against him, then-FBI Director James Comey boasts how a “President-elect” Hillary Clinton would be “very grateful” for the actions that he took ahead of the 2016 election.

Comey is charged with making false statements and obstructing Congress concerning testimony in 2020 in which he stood by earlier 2017 testimony saying he did not approve of anonymous leaks to the news media on high-profile cases involving Clinton’s emails and Donald Trump’s now-debunked ties to a Russian plot to influence the election.

Comey not only openly talked about how he expected to be working for Clinton, he was being continually updated by a top aide at they bureau on efforts to anonymously provide information to the news media, federal prosecutors revealed on Monday.

“Well done my friend. Who knew this would. E [sic] so uh fun,” Comey wrote in an early November 2016 email after then-FBI special government employee Dan Richman briefed him on Richman’s efforts to provide information and guidance to The New York Times on an article involving Clinton’s email scandal.

The Comey emails were referenced in a court filing by acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan and her deputy, Tyler Lemmons in which federal prosecutors rejected Comey’s argument that he was being maliciously prosecuted for misleading Congress about actions he took as FBI director.

Halligan cited emails in which Comey was clearly aware that Richman was working to provide information anonymously to news outlets about the Clinton email case and that he expected those outreach efforts would end with Clinton defeating GOP candidate Trump in the November 2016 election.

“Some day they will figure it out. And as [Individual 1 and Individual 2] point out, my decision will be one a president-elect Clinton will be very grateful for (although that wasn’t why I did it),” Comey wrote in an email to Richman in late October 2016.

Halligan’s filing said the emails showed Comey was aware of and encouraging Richman’s contacts with the media, contrary to his claims to Congress.

“Consistent with the above-described correspondence, Richman corresponded extensively with members of the media regarding or on behalf of the defendant, including in an anonymous capacity,” the Justice Department’s court filing argued.

Monday’s court filing also raised the possibility that prosecutors will argue Comey misled Congress about another element of his testimony, this involving whether he was aware of a U.S. intelligence intercept in the summer of 2016 which indicated that Clinton had approved a plan to smear Trump with the Russia collusion allegations.

The court filing revealed prosecutors have specific handwritten notes — which were hidden in a secret room at the FBI — indicating Comey was aware of the intelligence.

“The discovery of the handwritten notes is relevant considering the defendant’s prior testimony on September 30, 2020. Of note, during that hearing, the defendant was questioned by Senator Graham of South Carolina and Senator Hawley of Missouri,” the filing noted. “The questions focused on whether the defendant remembered ‘being taught’ of ‘U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.’

“The defendant responded by stating that ‘it doesn’t ring any bells with me’ and ‘I don’t know what that refers to’ and ‘I don’t remember receiving anything that is described in that letter,’ ” the filing added. “Despite this testimony, the defendant’s handwritten notes dated September 26, 2016, read: ‘HRC plan to tie Trump.’ ”

Support Free Press Foundation