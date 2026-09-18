New Soros influence operation: ‘Galvanize’ women to trust government, vote Left

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A Soros-funded organization is targeting moderate white women in suburban and rural areas who represent the largest undecided or movable voting block in key swing states.

A central message of the effort by Galvanize Action is to build trust in public institutions and countering what the Left describes as ongoing right-wing disinformation.

In an Aug. 17 strategy update⁠, the group discusses control of Congress and says its targeted audience represents at least 24% of the vote in some competitive states and districts.

Galvanize Action is a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit that received $17,765,000 from Soros’s Open Society Action Fund in 2023–24, investigative reporter Natalie Winters noted.

How does the Soros-backed organization plan on getting suburban and rural white women to change their politics?

By focusing on what they eat and what they watch, Winters noted in a Sept. 18 substack investigation.

Part of it is that “women want to know what’s in their food,” Winters reported.

“Our strategy of using food safety and regulation as an on-ramp to building trust in government institutions is data-validated,” Galvanize Action states on its website.

The strategy also includes monitoring what women are watching on television and in social media.

Galvanize Action’s 2025 annual report⁠ “says many women in its audience avoid news and obtain information through entertainment and social media. It reports testing more than 45 messages and advertising scripts, and says its media research will guide programming in 2026 and beyond,” Winters noted.

Winters noted that the group “is also using established social-media creators to carry its messaging into audiences where those creators already have credibility.

“A June announcement⁠ describes collaborations designed to bring the organization’s narratives to life through personal, relatable perspectives. More than 10 initial videos generated over 700,000 views, according to Galvanize.

“By July⁠, it reported reaching over a million people across its creator videos. It highlighted grocery-price and healthcare content and described its broader effort to direct blame for economic insecurity toward billionaires and politicians supporting tax breaks for the wealthy.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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