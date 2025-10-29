New study examined cardiovascular side effects of Moderna vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2025 Real World News



A new study out of Taiwan shows that 91% of individuals who received the Moderna Covid injection experienced cardiovascular side effects.

The peer-reviewed study from Taipei Medical University has reported that the Moderna mRNA shot recipients developed cardiovascular side effects during the observation period — within one week of receiving the shot.

“The longer the vaccines have been around, the more the evidence suggests that they are far more dangerous than advertised, and that we will be discovering new problems for years,” David Strom noted in an Oct. 29 HotAir analysis.

“This should come as no surprise. mRNA technology was untried, and unlike traditional vaccines, it relies on hijacking our own cells to produce a toxin in unregulated quantities. Who knew what would happen?”

The study of 566 cardio practice patients before and after two mRNA shots showed that the PULS-imputed 5-year heart attack risk increased from 11% to 25%.

“From the moment the Covid vaccines were released, the public was gaslit about their safety and efficacy,” Strom wrote. “Many of the claims were pure bovine excrement, such as the claim that recipients of the vaccine couldn’t contract or transmit the virus. The former was not evident in the original studies (and turned out to be the opposite of the truth), and the latter claim was never even tested before release.”

Strom continued:

“This finding, in itself, doesn’t mean that nobody should get the Covid vaccine — one has to evaluate relative risks between possible outcomes, which means that the decision should be made on a case-by-case basis for patients, and even then, the decision would be made under conditions of significant uncertainty.

“What it does mean, for certain, is that people who are at low risk for severe side effects from Covid, which is, for most people, a bad cold, might want to consider whether putting a substance that is toxic to their arteries into their bodies.”

At a minimum, public health officials “should have been more cautious about their claims,” Strom noted. “But caution was the opposite of their goal. They wanted everybody to get vaccinated, and needed a clear, consistent, and dishonest narrative to make that happen. The result is that vast numbers of people don’t trust them on this or anything else. And they have earned that distrust.”

