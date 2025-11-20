New Zealand, world’s top prescriber of puberty blockers to minors, does a 180

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2025 Real World News



New Zealand has decided that it will no longer allow puberty blockers to be prescribed to minors.

The nation had been the world’s top prescriber of what the woke insists are safe treatments for so-called “gender affirming care.”

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s 2024 review, there is lack of evidence for using what it called “gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues” for treating “gender dysphoria and gender incongruence” in youth.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the move aligns New Zealand with the United Kingdom, where similar restrictions were adopted in the wake of the Cass Review and where a formal clinical trial on puberty blockers is underway.

The New Zealand regulation makes it so that “new patients seeking treatment for gender dysphoria or incongruence can no longer be prescribed” puberty blockers until the UK trial is completed, Brown said.

The trans movement still gets a partial win: The restriction applies only to new cases. Young people in New Zealand already receiving puberty blockers will continue to have access to them.

New Zealand’s Cabinet also said that existing youth gender services remain in operation and will be consolidated into a single, accessible online resource. Brown said the changes are intended to create a “more consistent and carefully monitored approach,” mirroring steps taken in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, all of which have tightened guidelines on youth gender-related medical interventions since 2020.

The New Zealand First party, a governing coalition partner that has publicly pressed for restrictions on puberty blockers for children, said in a statement that the party had long raised concerns about the treatment and characterized the new rules as a significant policy shift.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has argued that the government should keep pushing for a more cautious framework similar to recent European precedents.

Brown said the government’s overall aim is to ensure “treatments are safe and carefully managed, while maintaining access to care for those who need it.”

