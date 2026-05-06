NICE idea: Trump runs with comedian’s rebranding concept in latest meltdown episode for Left

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



One of the best ways to infuriate a leftist is to say something positive about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In September of last year, comedian Adam Carolla first floated the idea of rebranding ICE.

Carolla suggested the agency be renamed National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That would be NICE.

In March, conservative influencer Alyssa Marie wrote on X: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

Trump endorsed it on Truth Social, calling it a “great idea.”

On Tuesday, Trump posted what many believe to be a potential rebrand, which the Department of Homeland Security re-posted on X:

National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KhjDINIRLo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 5, 2026

The White House also posted a patch concept:

Writing for PJ Media on Tuesday, Matt Margolis noted: “Leave it to the Left to have a meltdown over a single letter.”

The Left indeed lost it.

“Your agents killed a mother in cold blood and called her a ‘f—in’ bitch,’ ” roared a post on X under TheDemocrats handle.

Margolis added:

I don’t have to tell you this isn’t what happened. Renee Good attempted to run over an ICE agent with her car, and he fired in self-defense. But facts have never been the left’s strong suit when there’s a narrative to protect. But I digress. This all sounds great, and the reactions from the left are so worth it. But officially changing the agency’s name from ICE to NICE would require an act of Congress to amend the statute that created the agency. Still, the NICE rebrand is a perfect piece of political judo. It reframes the public conversation around an agency the left has spent years trying to demonize. Democrats want the word “ICE” to conjure fear and cruelty. Trump wants the media to be forced to say “NICE agents” every single day, in every single broadcast. It’s hard to run a “Defund NICE” campaign with a straight face. The left knows it, which is exactly why they’re reacting with such theatrical fury.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...