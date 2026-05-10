Nick Shirley in Cuba: ‘We’re living worse than animals’; ‘Nothing you can do, nothing’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In 2023, The New York Times included Cuba among the 52 destinations the leftist publication recommended people should visit.

The Times actually put Cuba at 27th on that list of 52 must-see places, praising the country’s “culture, gastronomy, and natural wonders” while ignoring the already rapidly deteriorating economy and the communist dictatorship responsible for its collapse.

By 2026, even the Times can’t portray Cuba as a paradise. Instead, reporting describes the nation as facing its “worst economic crisis in 67 years” amid severe fuel shortages and widespread blackouts.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley went to the island run by communists to report on what’s really happening and how the people of Cuba feel about their leaders, communism, and President Donald Trump.

As expected, Shirley did not receive a warm welcome from the Cuban regime at the airport and he was followed throughout his visit.

But several Cubans opened up to Shirley and painted a dreary picture of life under communism.

Shirley asked one Cuban resident to tell people in the United States who embrace socialism and communism what it’s really like. The man responded:

“That’s the worst thing that could ever happen, the worst thing you could ever do in life, is to go for socialism or communism, because it’s utter crap. It’s a no-go. It leads to misery, to oppression, to hunger, to everything. Look, nothing you can do… Nothing.

“Your salary is only enough to buy a bottle of cooking oil. How do you think you can live like that? How can you live with a ration book that only gives you one or three pounds of sugar and one pound of salt? And there, every fifteen, every four, six months, seven years, they give you a chicken breast or an egg. The egg hasn’t come for a year. It’s been a year since we last had eggs. Imagine that.”

What about legacy media reports of countries, like Mexico, sending humanitarian aid to the Cuban people?

The man said: “Those people who are coming, bringing all that aid, you don’t see that aid. I don’t know where they’re delivering it, but you don’t see that aid.”

All of the Cubans Shirley spoke with were hopeful that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will liberate them.

When Shirley asked a man what he thought of Trump and Rubio, he said:

“Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, I’m waiting for you, please, to see if we can live like people, live like human beings, have our basic needs met like a human being, because we’re living worse than animals. We’re living worse than animals.

“Everyone’s waiting for the intervention. The intervention, because people think that the intervention will kill people, no. They already know the key points, they know there’s a central committee, that there’s ground zero, they know. Everyone knows where the Castros are.”

PJ Media’s Sarah Anderson noted: “In March, a group of Code Pink idiots and Hasan Piker and a bunch of other leftists went to Cuba and said these people like living like this. It’s their ‘island mindset.’ Shirley’s video tells an entirely different story, and I hope you’ll take the 35 minutes or so and watch it to get a clear picture of what life is like there. It’s something you won’t find anywhere else.”

🚨Inside Communist-Controlled Cuba:

As Cuba faces its largest humanitarian crisis in years amid growing tensions with the US, I went to see what 60+ years of communism has done to a country. Within 24 hours I was planning my escape out of the country after being followed by… pic.twitter.com/g6fHiaab4V — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 9, 2026

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