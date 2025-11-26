No more War Department love for ‘gender neutral’ Scouts according to ‘leaked’ memo

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2025 Real World News



The Boy Scouts of America, which in February of this year changed its name to Scouting America, has fallen so far down the woke rabbit hole that it may lose the support of the U.S. military.

According to a leaked memo, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is proposing the military sever ties with the Scouts, a partnership that goes back over 100 years, due to its embrace of gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The scouting organization has become designed to “attack boy-friendly spaces,” Hegseth said in a draft memo to Congress first obtained by NPR.

“The organization once endorsed by President Theodore Roosevelt no longer supports the future of American boys,” Hegseth wrote.

Hegseth is reportedly calling on the Pentagon to no longer provide medical and logistical aid to the National Jamboree and for the military to no longer allow Scout troops to meet at military installations in the United States and abroad.

A War Department official told NPR they would not comment on “leaked documents that we cannot authenticate and that may be pre-decisional.”

Congress requires the Pentagon to support the organization’s Jamboree, in which thousands of scouts gather every three or four years at a remote site in West Virginia.

“The U.S. military lends trucks, ambulances and medical teams, and puts on aviation and skydiving demonstrations, all at no cost to the Scouts. For the military, it’s both a training exercise and an opportunity to recruit highly motivated, civic-minded kids,” according to the report.

However, the law includes an exemption which empowers the Pentagon chief to withhold support for national security reasons. A draft report allegedly obtained by NPR shows Hegseth citing that clause and accusing Scouting America of creating “gender confusion.”

In an alleged draft memo to top Pentagon leaders about the organization, which NPR reportedly obtained, Hegseth similarly said, “Scouting America has undergone a significant transformation.”

“It is no longer a meritocracy which holds its members accountable to meet high standards,” the memo reportedly states.

NBC first reported in April that the Pentagon was considering cutting ties with the Scouts. The Pentagon’s chief spokesman Sean Parnell told the outlet at the time that Hegseth and his Public Affairs team “thoroughly review partnerships and engagements to ensure they align with the President’s agenda and advance our mission.”

Scouting America said in a statement it is proud of its long affiliation with the military and will work to continue the partnership.

“Scouting is and has always been a nonpartisan organization,” the organization said. “Over more than a century, we’ve worked constructively with every U.S. presidential administration — Democratic and Republican — focusing on our common goal of building future leaders grounded in integrity, responsibility, and community service.”

New Yorker Thomas Geraghty wrote on Facebook:

It’s been decades now that the Boy Scouts USA suffered an attack on their identity. A homosexual boy scout of 19 years, was being denied his application to become a scout master. It was against policy to hire gay men to go camping with boys. A big national lawsuit came of it, and the Scouts lost the case. Gay scout masters now had to be hired. It only got worse from there and the Scouts are a mere shadow of what they once were. Think about it. What sane parent would consent to sending their little boy off to the woods with a gay man in charge? What could go wrong? The Scouts saw 82,000 claims and lawsuits for sexual molestations filed against them. This bankrupted the organization. What we learn from this is that sometimes “discrimination” is necessary and serves a purpose.

(Trial lawyers Hurley McKenna & Mertz P.C. compiled a timeline of sexual abuse by Scouting America which can be viewed here.)

