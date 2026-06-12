Normalization of election fraud shadows the USA as its 250th birthday nears

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Left and its cohorts in legacy media used the Covid pandemic to insist there was a “new normal” that Americans should get used to. Mask wearing and social distancing were the temporary rules forced upon the populace. Then came the more permanent intrusion of censorship of those going against approved narratives.

Central to everything in 2020 was the presidential election. The failure of the nation’s political media establishment to address widespread reports of irregularities have by default resulted in the normalization of what many American agree are rigged elections.

Bear in mind that American elections once stood as the gold standard and the template for other nations to emulate.

A Monmouth University poll in 2021 found that 1 in 3 Americans agreed that “voter fraud determined the outcome of the 2020 election.”

Now, in 2026, the implications of the nation’s passive acceptance of that unsettling cognitive reality, which arguably had devastating geopolitical and domestic consequences, is playing out right before our eyes even as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

“It’s become clear that California voting is designed to give Democrats the ability to cheat. Aside from Ranked Choice Voting scam and a universal mail-out of ballots, the state allows 30 days for votes to be counted, a fraud facilitator if ever there was one,” Vince Coyner noted in a June 9 op-ed for American Thinker.

What can be done?

In March 2022, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 protest and exercised his Fifth Amendment right in response to the panel’s questions, his attorney said.

The committee subpoenaed Flynn, requesting documents and testimony in reference to a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting he reportedly attended with Trump in the Oval Office, where seizing voting machines used in the 2020 election was allegedly discussed, ABC News reported at the time.

WorldTribune.com published a detailed report of the dramatic showdown with Trump’s attorneys a few weeks later:

Related: White House lawyers prevailed following surprise Trump meeting with Flynn, Powell on Dec. 18, February 2, 2021

Flynn was also allegedly involved in efforts to draft several memos ordering multiple federal agencies to seize voting machines, which Trump ultimately did not sign.

Trump had allegedly contemplated ordering the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to seize states’ voting machines as part of his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Flynn publicly prodded Trump to declare martial law and order the military to oversee new elections in the battleground states that Joe Biden allegedly won.

One day before Trump met with Flynn, the former national security adviser told Newsmax that Trump “could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”

That was then. This is now.

There has always been problems with fraud in mail-in absentee ballots. The problems with universal mail-in ballots are much more significant, inviting fraud on a massive scale.

That is why other countries ban even absentee ballots for voters living in their countries.

Most developed nations ban absentee ballots unless the citizen is living abroad or require photo-IDs to obtain those ballots. Even higher percentages of European Union or other European countries ban absentee for in country voters. In addition, some countries that allow voting by mail for citizens living the country don’t allow it for everyone. For example, Japan and Poland have limited mail-in voting to those who have special certificates verifying that they are disabled.

“Congress’s failure to provide for secure elections has been a disaster for Republicans and the Republic. Not only is California an economic and cultural trainwreck, but a Republican hasn’t won a statewide race in 20 years — the year Democrat-in-RINO-clothing Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection,” Coyner wrote.

“But at least they have 7 House seats, out of 52 in a state with 25% GOP electorate. In New England the GOP’s 24% of the electorate gets them exactly zero of the region’s 21 House seats, and the one Senator out of twelve is another Democrat-in-RINO-clothing, Susan Collins. She has a Liberty Score of 20, which is even with AOC and below Ilhan Omar at 22!”

Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, has stated that anyone who “has credible information concerning election fraud,” can send it to: CAElectionFraudTips@usdoj.gov.

“Fair and free elections are not speed limits or property taxes or any of the other things that are constitutionally in the purview of states,” Coyner noted. “Fair and free elections are core to the rights of every single American regardless of where they live. Yet we have 14 states, representing almost 40% of the population with no Voter ID, representing 73% of the Electoral College votes necessary to win the White House. Add in the issues with voting rolls, machines, and chain of custody, and it’s clear cheating is the rule of the day when it comes to voting in Democrat cities and states.”

And Democrats are insisting that it’s all just “normal.”

It was happening in real time in 2020, but Democrats and their media allies had a convenient cover in the Covid virus. They used it to great effect in the wide distribution of mail-in ballots, which are vulnerable to fraud on a massive scale.

President Donald Trump ruled out extreme mesures in December 2020. Will he force the Swamp’s hand in 2026?

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...