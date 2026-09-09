Nothing strange about celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder for faithful adherents to Marxist norms

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Thursday will mark one year since Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a leftist gunman on the campus of Utah Valley University.

On the campus of Georgetown University, students on Thursday plan to hold a Charlie Kirk look-alike contest.

Not surprising for Georgetown, where immediately after Kirk was murdered someone posted a flyer from the John Brown Club celebrating it. The sign read: “Hey, Fascist! Catch! The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood noted that the phrase “Hey, Fascist! Catch!” refers to the engraving on one of the bullet casings that Kirk’s alleged killer planned to use in his attack.

The leftists at Georgetown are far from alone in reveling in the murder of Kirk.

Islamic Marxist Hasan Piker recently led a live audience in mocking the “We Are Charlie Kirk” song.

“This is from the same man who has fantasized about murder and streets soaked in ‘capitalist blood,’ ” The Federalist’s Brianna Lyman noted in a Sept. 8 analysis.

“And in the more immediate aftermath of Kirk’s death, Syracuse professors celebrated the assassination, with one saying Kirk could ‘rest in p-ss.’ The demonic reactions could be found in the left-wing corners of the web, such as BlueSky, where leftists also cheered Kirk’s murder.”

Karl Marx wrote in The Communist Manifesto that communists “openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions” and that “the violent overthrow of the bourgeoisie lays the foundation for the sway of the proletariat.”

Lyman noted:

To the left, violence isn’t judged by the act itself but rather whether the victim “deserved” it or not. Kirk “deserved” to die in leftists’ minds because he and his movement got in the way of leftists’ pursuit of a Marxist revolution. And in order to convince others that Kirk deserved it, the left has spent years running an assassination prep campaign against him and others. The left maligned Kirk, President Donald Trump, and conservatives writ large as “fascists” or “Nazis” or “Hitler.” In doing so, they were making violence against Kirk and others permissible, since resisting “Hitler” or “Nazis” by any means necessary is understandable. This is why Piker mocks Kirk and why students at Georgetown University are treating Sept. 10 as a day of fun and celebration. It’s why a tattoo artist in Portland is reportedly offering “discounted neck tattoos … to celebrate [Kirk’s] assassination,” according to Libs of TikTok. Kirk’s murder is not a tragedy because Kirk was a “fascist,” evil, or bad in their eyes, so violence against him becomes permissible.

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