Obama Center and Trump Hotel in Chicago: Same price, much different results

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

The Obama Presidential Center and the Trump International Hotel and Tower are both in Chicago. They both cost around $850 million to build. A Democrat built one. A Republican the other.

The results say a lot:

Obama Presidential Center: A $850 million tribute to the 44th U.S. President. It covers 19.3 acres, features a 225-foot museum tower, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, community spaces, and gardens.

Trump International Hotel and Tower: A $847 million commercial skyscraper. At 92 stories and 1,389 feet tall, it is one of the tallest buildings in the city, packed with private luxury condos, restaurants, and a hotel.

Here’s a look at the buildings side-by-side:

Bonus: Bill Maher said the Obama Center “looks like something aliens built in Dubai.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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