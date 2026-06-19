Socialist is expected to be D.C.’s new mayor; Will Trump take back the nation’s capital?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 19, 2026

The nation’s capital is safer and cleaner thanks to President Donald Trump.

But Washington, D.C.’s voters were never expected to come down from their high horse to acknowledge that.

Recent polling, in fact, shows that half of D.C.’s voters approve of socialism.

So it was no surprise when socialist Janeese Lewis George won the June 16 Democrat primary, essentially clinching her spot as the next mayor since the city is 75% Democrat.

In November’s general election, Lewis George will face Green Party candidate Robert Gross. There are also 11 independent candidates. Lewis George is expected to coast to victory.

Though D.C. does not have term limits for mayor, incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, did not run for re-election and retired from public office. Many in the Party and its media were critical of Bowser for cooperating with Trump when the president sent in the National Guard to secure the city.

During the campaign, the constant refrain about the socialist candidate from leftist media was that she would not hesitate to “push back” against Trump.

“Push back” is apparently what you get for helping an increasingly dilapidated and crime-ridden city.

Like New York’s Zohran Mamdani, Lewis George embraced the support of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Axios noted that Lewis George “is already adapting to facts on the ground. She appeared to distance herself from a new wealth tax in an upcoming budget vote, and when asked if her pricey promise of universal child care is achievable in year one, she told Axios ‘We will see.’ ”

“The bottom line: For most D.C. voters, Lewis George’s message hit all the right notes: Everything’s expensive, and Trump is making life worse.”

When asked what he would do if a “crazy socialist” were elected D.C. mayor, the president said: “I wouldn’t like it — and maybe we take back Washington, run it on the federal basis.”

Trump noted how D.C. has improved and warned against policies that could drive away businesses.

“Washington, now, is a safe, beautiful place,” he told reporters. “People are coming; restaurants are thriving.”

Lewis George responded on X: “We are not going to get ICE off our streets or protect Home Rule by fearing this President. Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself. The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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