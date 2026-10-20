Obama lectures Trump on weaponizing justice (after Ilhan Omar has her passport seized)

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2026 — Real World News



Not satire.

The “full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president.”

That is how Barack Obama characterized the investigation of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. The former president accused the current president of trying to uncover a “nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago.”

If that is so, why would a federal judge sign off on the warrant to search Omar’s DC residence?

This is where Democrats pull a page from the old Hillary Clinton playbook: It’s all one big right-wing conspiracy.

Matt Vespa wrote for Townhall.com: “Is this the ballgame for Ilhan Omar? The Minnesota Democrat has gone into the bunker ever since federal agents searched her D.C. residence last Monday. The search warrant was framed as political persecution, a talking point that died a quick death: a Democrat judge signed it, and such searches aren’t approved unless the evidence is damning. Federal agents confiscated Omar’s passport, phone, and computer. The major development in the investigation into Omar, at least regarding the immigration fraud allegations, stems from her sister’s text messages, and federal agents seized her device before the search.”

None of these facts stopped Obama from climbing on his high horse:

“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say,” Obama said on social media. “But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”

“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans,” Obama continued.

These are efforts Obama personally knows nothing about … right?

Townhall’s Joe Chalfant reminded readers:

“While progressives attempt to pretend that the only scandal from the Obama era was his choice to wear a tan suit, in reality, the administration made the decision to turn the power of government against its political enemies. The IRS targeted conservative groups over their tax exempt status so ruthlessly that the agency eventually was forced to release an apology. People inside the Obama administration manufactured the false Russia collusion hoax and Steele Dossier, which led to an FBI official pleading guilty to inserting fake information into emails in order to gain a surveillance warrant against the Trump campaign.”

The New York Post reported on Monday:

Federal prosecutors are planning to use DNA evidence to try to prove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) committed immigration fraud, as part of the sprawling investigation into the congresswoman, sources told The Post. People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities. One source said the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card — which never came to fruition. It’s unclear whether the DNA was taken before or after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched the congresswoman’s home in Washington, DC, last Monday, when federal agents were seen exiting the bungalow with boxes marked “Seized Property Evidence.” Another source pushed back on initial reports that investigators had gone “dumpster diving” in order to get DNA swabs of Omar, Elmi, who is currently residing in the UK, or family members. Two more indicated that the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury, stemming from the probe initiated by the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office. Given the case is being pursued as a general conspiracy, the evidence will prove useful even if some of the acts fall outside of the statute of limitations.

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan said Omar could be denaturalized and deported if investigators find that she committed immigration fraud.

“Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before… And certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen,” Homan told “The Big Weekend Show” on Saturday.

Omar will “be held to the same standards you and I are held [to]. If she violated the law, then she’ll be held accountable,” he added.

“I said over a year ago, the allegations were made clear, and it would be investigated, and they are investigating it,” he said. “I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I’ve been told they have a strong case, and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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