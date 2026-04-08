Obama presidential library is free to enter … but you must show ID

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Former President Barack Obama was among the prominent Democrats who urged House lawmakers to vote against the SAVE America Act which would require vote ID to cast a ballot in federal elections.

“Republicans are still trying to pass the SAVE Act—a bill that would make it harder to vote and disenfranchise millions of Americans,” Obama posted to X in February.

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which is scheduled to open in June, is offering free admission on Tuesdays to Illinois residents.

There’s just one requirement, you must show an ID to enter.

“They’re making you show ID… to visit the Obama Library… in Chicago. You can’t make this stuff up!” one social media user wrote.

“The Obama Presidential Library is making people show an ID for proof of Illinois residency to get in for free,” another posted. “So residents have to prove who they are for this, but not to vote?”

Obama’s website clearly states that Illinois residents “must be able to provide proof of residency. Be prepared to show proof of residency at the Museum with a valid photo ID, Illinois driver’s license, state ID, or city-issued ID.”

The Obama center cost $850 million to construct.

Obama once described the center as a “gift” to Chicago, emphasizing it would be privately funded.

While construction of the 19.3-acre campus is being financed through private donations, the surrounding infrastructure needed to support the site, including road redesigns, utility relocations and drainage systems. That is being paid for with taxpayer funds.

Early estimates put those infrastructure costs at roughly $350 million, split between the city and state. But more recent figures show Illinois alone has committed approximately $229 million to the Obama center, while Chicago has allocated more than $200 million in related improvements.

Earlier this year, the Obama Foundation drew backlash after seeking 75 to 100 unpaid volunteers, dubbed “ambassadors,” to help operate the center, even as top executives collect substantial salaries. Federal filings show CEO Valerie Jarrett has earned roughly $740,000 annually in recent years, while overall compensation at the foundation has climbed significantly.

Tickets for the Obama center will go on sale April 21 for “Founding Members,” with general public sales beginning May 6. Visitors can reserve timed-entry tickets for dates between June 19 and November 30.

Admission is set at $30 for adults and $23 for children ages 3 to 11, with discounted rates available for Illinois residents who provide proof of residency. Children 2 and under can enter for free, and Illinois residents will be eligible for free admission on Tuesdays.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...