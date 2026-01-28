O’Keefe undercover in MN: Leftists admit who’s funding anti-ICE agitators

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2026 Real World News



Independent journalist James O’Keefe said his undercover team was able to get anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis to admit who is funding them.

O’Keefe said his team’s hidden cameras captured the agitators admitting what groups they worked with: “An entire network of NGOs, unions, and activist groups including ‘SEIU’, ‘Make the Road New York’, and the ‘Independent Socialist Group’ are all behind this chaos,” O’Keefe said.

“We were accused of being ‘feds,’ chased, teargassed, hit, and forced to retreat when our team was being attacked and threatened. We received death threats via text messages and were followed to each location we were at,” O’Keefe said.

“The autonomous zone we were in had zero police present, press were interrogated about their identity, and anyone who was not on their side became a target,” O’Keefe added.

The nonprofit “Make The Road New York” received $16 million in government grants, O’Keefe’s report said.

“It’s all about greed, money, and power,” O’Keefe said.

